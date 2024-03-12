It's safe to say, everyone is beside themselves with anticipation to see how the five comedians fare.

Will Steve Pemberton go full Inside No. 9 with any of his creative tasks? Will Nick Mohammed do his Mr Swallow character? (It's a need more than a want at this point!)

Over the course of 10 episodes, Lord Greg will be relying on his assistant Little Alex Horne to time, note, record and measure all the activities and by the end, one celebrity will be crowned the victor.

Meet the line-up of Taskmaster season 17 here:

There is even more exciting news as, for the first time ever, Taskmaster is entering the world of virtual reality with Taskmaster VR, which will launch later this year.

Taskmaster has proven a huge a success on Channel 4, becoming one of the channel's most popular programmes. In 2023 alone, it came in as the channel's third most streamed title of the year with 2.3 billion viewing minutes recorded across all seasons watched that year.

Amongst the formidable five, only one can be named the winner, taking the crown from Sam Campbell, who finished top of the pile in season 16.

Taskmaster series 17 airs weekly from 9pm on Thursday 28th March 2024. Previous seasons of Taskmaster are available to watch on Channel 4.

