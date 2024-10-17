"If you're expecting Meryl Streep you will not get Meryl Streep. You will get my version of Miranda Priestly," said Williams at a special preview of the show attended by RadioTimes.com and other press.

She continued: "I'm me. I walk differently to Meryl Streep. I sing differently to Meryl Streep.

"I was asked to create a role because that's more exciting than having to slip into someone else's shoes.

"I get to say the lines the way I want to say it and that's the lovely thing about doing a new musical that you will see for the first time on the West End."

Vanessa Williams as Miranda Priestly. Matt Crocket

Of course, Streep may be reprising the role of Miranda Priestly in an upcoming Devil Wears Prada sequel, which is currently rumoured to be in talks at Disney, so we may well get to see these two fight it out for who gets control of Runway.

The Ugly Betty actress went on to praise her wardrobe team – headed up by costume designer Gregg Barnes – for helping her find the confidence needed to take on the role.

"The wardrobe is crucial to Miranda.

"It comes alive when I put those clothes and step into those shoes. You become taller and you get attitude and you embody the role with a sophistication and what people expect."

While Williams is keen to put her own spin on the much-loved (or much maligned) character, Kate Wetherhead – who wrote the musical's book and script – teased that more than a few iconic movie lines have earned their place in the script.

"Some of the quotes are baked into the songs and we've found different ways to use them."

When pushed to name some, she went with the all-time classic Miranda quip: "Why isn't my coffee here yet, has she died or something?" Plus, the Emily Blunt special: "I'm one stomach flu from my goal weight."

She added: "What I get to do is the match the tone of that. Any dialogue I write has to live alongside the lines we know and love."

The Devil Wears Prada musical is coming to the London stage after initial previews at Theatre Royal Plymouth.

Its list of cast and creatives is enough is enough to reassure any Tucci lover or Hathaway fan that their beloved movie is in safe hands, with Olivier-award winner Matt Henry playing Nigel, directing and choreography by Jerry Mitchell – the man responsible for Kinky Boots, Hairspray and Legally Blonde – and the score written by Sir Elton John himself, with production by his husband David Furnish.

The musical will also see fresh new faces like Georgie Buckland, making her West End debut as Andy, Six star Amy Di Bartolomeo as Emily.

Now, please bore someone else with your questions, we have tickets to buy.

Buy Devil Wears Prada tickets at TodayTix

How to see the Devil Wears Prada at the West End

The Devil Wears Prada will run at the Dominion Theatre from 24th October 2024 to 31st May 2025.

Located on Tottenham Court Road, the easiest way to get to the theatre is via Tottenham Court Road station (Central, Northern, and Elizabeth lines), with Covent Garden station (Piccadilly line) and Goodge Street station (Northern line) nearby.

Ticket prices start at just £25 for The Devil Wears Prada and go up to £152 for a prime spot in the stalls, so head over to TodayTix to get yourself a spot.

Buy Devil Wears Prada tickets at TodayTix

