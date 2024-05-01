When he arrives back on set, however, things quickly take a number of unexpected turns, and he finds himself drawn into a sinister plot that is linked to the disappearance of the film's narcissistic lead actor Tom Ryder – played by possible future James Bond, Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Meanwhile, there are a number of other recognisable faces in the supporting cast, including an Oscar-nominated star of Everything Everywhere All at Once and a beloved cast member from Ted Lasso – read on for everything you need to know.

The Fall Guy cast

You can find the cast list for The Fall Guy below, with Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt leading the ensemble as stuntman Colt Seavers and director Jody Moreno respectively.

Scroll on to find out more about their roles in the film and where you may have seen the actors before.

Ryan Gosling as Colt Seavers

Emily Blunt as Jody Moreno

Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Tom Ryder

Winston Duke as Dan Tucker

Hannah Waddingham as Gail Meyer

Teresa Palmer as Iggy Starr

Stephanie Hsu as Alma Milan

Ryan Gosling plays Colt Seavers

Ryan Gosling as Colt Seavers in The Fall Guy. Universal

Who is Colt Seavers? A a seasoned action stuntman is who is lured back on to a film set 18 months after suffering a major injury – and soon gets caught up in a sinister plot while trying to win back the affections of director Jody Moreno.

What else has Ryan Gosling been in? Gosling first rose to fame as a child star on Disney Channel's The Mickey Mouse Club, and has since appeared in a wealth of big-budget blockbusters and indie films.

His credits include The Notebook, Blade Runner 2049, Lars and the Real Girl, Blue Valentine, Crazy, Stupid, Love, Drive, The Place Beyond the Pines, The Big Short, The Nice Guys and First Man.

Meanwhile, he has been nominated for three Oscars throughout his career, for Best Actor in Half Nelson and La La Land and, most recently, for his hugely popular supporting performance as Ken in last year's Barbie.

Emily Blunt plays Jody Moreno

Emily Blunt as Jody Moreno in The Fall Guy. Universal

Who is Jody Moreno? Colt's ex-girlfriend and a former camera operator who is now directing her debut feature film, Metalstorm.

What else has Emily Blunt been in? The Golden Globe-winning actress has appeared in a wide range of films including The Devil Wears Prada, Looper, The Young Victoria, Salmon Fishing in the Yemen, Into the Woods, Edge of Tomorrow and Mary Poppins Returns.

More recently, she appeared in A Quiet Place and its sequel, Jungle Cruise, BBC drama The English and The Girl on the Train, for which she received a BAFTA nomination. Meanwhile, her turn as Kitty Oppenheimer in last year's mega-hit Oppenheimer earned her her first Oscar nomination.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays Tom Ryder

Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Tom Ryder in The Fall Guy. Universal

Who is Tom Ryder? A famous action film star whom Colt has stunt-doubled for on many previous occasions – and has a reputation as something of a diva.

What else has Aaron Taylor-Johnson been in? Taylor-Johnson's most well-known roles include playing the title character in Kick-Ass and Pietro Maximoff in the MCU.

He has been performing from a very young age, and his other film roles include The Illusionist, Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging, Nowhere Boy, Anna Karenina, Godzilla, Nocturnal Animals, Tenet and Bullet Train. Meanwhile, he will shortly appear in Kraven the Hunter and Nosferatu, while there has been a lot of speculation about his possible casting as the next James Bond.

Winston Duke plays Dan Tucker

Winston Duke as Dan Tucker in The Fall Guy. Universal

Who is Dan Tucker? Colt's best friend and a stunt coordinator who is also working on Metalstorm and enjoys quoting films with Colt.

What else has Winston Duke been in? Duke is perhaps best known for his role as M'Baku in the Black Panther films, while he also had a key role alongside Lupita Nyong'o in Jordan Peele's Us in 2019 and starred in Netflix comedy Spenser Confidential. Prior to his breakthrough, he had appeared on US television shows Person of Interest and Modern Family in recurring roles.

Hannah Waddingham plays Gail Meyer

Hannah Waddingham as Gail Meyer in The Fall Guy. The Fall Guy

Who is Gail Meyer? Jody's executive producer, who originally calls Colt to get him to return to stunt work on Metalstorm.

What else has Hannah Waddingham been in? Waddingham is known for her starring role as Rebecca Welton in Ted Lasso, while she's also had notable roles in Sex Education, Benidorm and Game of Thrones.

Previous film credits include a small role in Les Misérables and parts in The Hustle and Hocus Pocus 2, while she has also appeared extensively in the West End, with credits including Spamalot, Into the Woods and The Wizard of Oz. Last year she served as one of the presenters of the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool.

Teresa Palmer plays Iggy Starr

Teresa Palmer as Iggy Starr in The Fall Guy. Universal

Who is Iggy Starr? Tom Ryder's girlfriend and co-star.

What else has Teresa Palmer been in? Palmer is perhaps best known for playing the lead role of Diana Bishop in A Discovery of Witches, and she has also starred in films such as The Sorcerer's Apprentice, Warm Bodies, Hacksaw Ridge and Ride Like a Girl.

Stephanie Hsu plays Alma Milan

Stephanie Hsu as Alma Milan in The Fall Guy. Universal

Who is Alma Milan? Tom Ryder's personal assistant.

What else has Stephanie Hsu been in? Hsu had an Oscar-nominated role as Joy Wang/Jobu Tupaki in the multi-award-winning Everything Everywhere All at Once, and has appeared in other high-profile films such as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Joy Ride. On the small screen, you might recognise her for her roles in The Path, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel and an episode of Poker Face.

There are also cameos in the film from original The Fall Guy TV show stars Lee Majors and Heather Thomas and from Jason Momoa.

The Fall Guy is released in UK cinemas on Thursday 2nd May 2024.

