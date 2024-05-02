The film sees Gosling taking on the role of Colt Seavers, a stuntman whose career – and romantic connection with camera operator Jody Moreno (Blunt) – is upended following a nasty injury sustained trying to accomplish a tricky jump from a massive height.

After laying low for 18 months, Colt one day fields a phone call from big-shot movie producer Gail (Hannah Waddingham) and is talked into returning to work for a new film titled Metalstorm, which is being helmed by none other than Jodie in her directorial debut.

Although he is initially delighted to work for his former lover, it quickly becomes apparent that Gail has lied to him about the reasons for his involvement. Far from having been personally requested, as she had told him, Colt's presence on the set is seen as insulting to Jody, who is unhappy about the way he ended their relationship after his injury.

Colt goes about trying to win back her affections, but things are complicated when the film's star Tom Ryder (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) goes missing, and worse still when a dead body turns up on ice in his bath – with Colt soon finding footage that confirms Tom was responsible for the death.

This sends him on a frantic mission which leads to the film's explosive climax – read on to have The Fall Guy ending explained.

The Fall Guy ending explained: How did they get Tom to confess?

As we head into the final act, things are looking pretty hopeless for Colt. He has discovered that Gail and Tom plan to frame him for the murder of the latter's previous stuntman Henry by doctoring footage to swap Tom's face for his using deepfake technology and, what's more, they plan to kill him and make the whole thing look like a murder suicide. (It is also revealed that Colt's initial injury had been all Tom's doing as well.)

But just as it looks like he's landed himself in an impossible situation – having been doused in petrol by Tom's goons, who are preparing to ignite a match – he manages to skilfully orchestrate a getaway by blowing the match back at the villains and quickly driving away on Tom's speedboat while still strapped to the chair

He is pursued on the boat and crashes into a bridge, and it looks clear that he must have died – with his death soon announced and the deepfake video published. But in actual fact, he was able to swim away to safety, and the next day he sneakily enters Jody's trailer wearing an alien costume from the movie – finding her watching the news of his apparent death.

Jody is clearly alarmed by what she sees as a strange intruder and so the pair fight, but eventually he takes off the mask to reveal his identity. He explains that if Tom still thinks that he is dead – and that the star has got away with the murder – Jody will finally be able to finish her movie, but she insists that it's more important to clear Colt's name right away. Eventually they reach a compromise: what if they do both?

And so they concoct a plan to force a confession from Tom by talking him into doing his own driving stunt in a scene – which they call the impossible jump scene. Just as he is preparing to do the scene, Colt enters the car and begins to drive, skilfully manipulating Tom into admitting everything before telling him that it has all been recorded.

Emily Blunt as Jody Moreno and Ryan Gosling as Colt Seavers in The Fall Guy. Universal

Tom accuses him of entrapment, only for Colt to fire back: "You’re wearing the wire, dips**t” – referring to the fact that he is still miced up from the scene.

However even with the confession recorded, they're not out of the woods just yet, with Gail confronting the sound guy and stealing the recording at gunpoint before attempting to escape in a helicopter, as a battle rages on between Tom's men and the stunt team, led by Dan (Winston Duke).

But just as Gail and Tom think they've gotten away, Colt makes a massive jump and manages to board the helicopter. There, he grabs the recording off them and jumps to safety on a crash mat, where Jody arrives to kiss him as pyrotechnics go off in the background.

We then flash-forward to the debut of Metalstorm's trailer at Comic Con, where it is revealed that Jason Momoa has replaced Tom Ryder as the star – a callback to an earlier reference on one of the Post-it notes in Tom's house.

As the film ends, Colt explains in voiceover: "It was a huge hit and we had a new beginning filled with spicy margs and bad decisions – even better than what you get in the movies."

The Fall Guy post-credits scene: Cameo explained

After the credits – which include lots of footage of the stunt doubles that starred in the film – we're treated to one more scene which begins with the message: "Previously on The Fall Guy."

In the scene, we go back to the set of Metalstorm and see Gail and Tom arrested by police officers who are played by none other than Lee Majors and Heather Thomas, the stars of the original The Fall Guy TV series on which the film is loosely based.

Of course, Tom is not one to go down without a fight, and so walks away to find signal for a phone call, only to accidentally walk into a danger zone which clearly warns cast and crew not to enter with an active mobile phone. And so, triggered by the phone, a load of explosive pyrotechnics go off – killing Tom in the blast.

We then cut to his personal assistant Alma (Stephanie Hsu) who makes a phone call and says: "Get me Jason Momoa's agent on the phone."

The Fall Guy is out now in UK cinemas.

