It includes massive hits from arguably the most famous pop star in the world right now in Taylor Swift and one of the most beloved classic rock bands of all time in AC/DC, in addition to well-known tracks from Christina Aguilera, Journey and even The Darkness.

Meanwhile, two different versions of the classic KISS song I Was Made for Lovin' You are featured, both the original and a new cover by YUNGBLUD that was recorded especially for the film.

Read on for the full list of songs featured in The Fall Guy soundtrack.

The Fall Guy soundtrack

You can find the full list of songs featured in the soundtrack for The Fall Guy below:

I Was Made for Lovin' You performed by KISS

performed by KISS Fiesta performed by Daniel Indart

performed by Daniel Indart Thunderstruck performed by AC/DC

performed by AC/DC All Too Well (Taylor's Version) performed by Taylor Swift

performed by Taylor Swift I Was Made for Lovin' You performed by YUNGBLUD

performed by YUNGBLUD All I Do Is Win performed by DJ Khaled

performed by DJ Khaled Any Way You Want It performed by Journey

performed by Journey I Believe in a Thing Called Love performed by The Darkness

performed by The Darkness Genie in a Bottle performed by Christina Aguilera

performed by Christina Aguilera Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now) performed by Phil Collins

The Fall Guy is now showing in UK cinemas.

