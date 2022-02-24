While the show originally aired in the States last year, Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy is finally coming to BBC Two this Sunday, with the Oscar nominee travelling through various Italian regions to learn about the cuisine and the culture.

American national treasure Stanley Tucci wowed us in Spotlight, The Hunger Games franchise and Julie & Julia – and now he's hosting his own food-travel series with Searching for Italy.

From Naples and Rome, to Sicily and Tuscani, Tucci heads all over the European country that's given us pizza, pasta and range of other dishes.

Read on for everything you need to know about the Emmy-winning series.

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy UK airdate

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy is finally making it to the UK, with season 1 premiering on BBC Two on Sunday 27th February at 7:20pm.

All episodes will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer from Sunday onwards.

Season 1 aired on CNN in the US back in February 2021, with the series winning a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction.

What is Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy about?

The six-part series follows Oscar nominee Stanley Tucci as he travels across Italy, discovering the secrets of the country's regional dishes.

The episodes see the Devil Wears Prada star visit a different region of Italy, exploring Italy's history and culture through Italian cooking.

"From the luxurious creamy carbonara of Rome, the delicious simplicity of Sicily’s pasta alla Norma, the saffron-infused silkiness of risotto in Milan and the world’s best pizza in Naples – he comes prepared with a bottomless appetite for it all," the BBC has teased.

Stanley Tucci said about the show airing in the UK: “It has been a dream of mine to make this show for many years and a great joy to make it with CNN and RAW. I am so honoured that it has been acquired by the esteemed BBC.”

Who is host Stanley Tucci?

Stanley Tucci is best known for his roles in films like The Devil Wears Prada, Julie & Julia, The Terminal, Deconstructing Harry, Spotlight and The Lovely Bones, for which he was nominated for an Oscar and a BAFTA.

He has also appeared in The Hunger Games film series, Beauty and the Beast, Easy A, Captain America: The First Avenger as well as TV shows Feud: Bette & Joan, Central Park, Winchell and Conspiracy.

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy trailer

A trailer for Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy came out last year, showing the actor and director try all sorts of cuisine from across the regions of Italy.

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy airs at 7:20pm on Sunday 27th February on BBC Two. Visit our dedicated Documentaries page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.