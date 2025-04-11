In fact, it's reported that Spotify holds around five million podcasts, while Apple's own podcast platform has roughly 2.69million, but of course, only a few can rise to the top.

The very best tend to then go on live tours, bringing in real audiences to listen to their laughs and lamentations in person.

So, with that in mind, who is going on tour this year? Below we've assembled a list of the best live podcasts you can see in the UK and Ireland in 2025.

Top choices include Off Menu, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby and Two Pints, but whether you're a fan of celebrity gossip, history or heartbreak, here's the best live shows to see.

Best live podcast tours to see in 2025

Have a Word – Murderers Row The Stand Up Tour

Have a Word. Have a Word Podcast tour poster

1st – 9th May 2025

The Have a Word Podcast is a night of stand-up comedy hosted two of the best comedians in the game: Adam Rowe and Dan Nightingale. Alongside a slew of superstars and comedy guests, you're guaranteed a side-splittingly funny ride.

Buy Have a Word live tickets at Ticketmaster

The Rest Is History with Live Orchestra: Tchaikovsky and Wagner

4th May 2025 – Royal Albert Hall

Dominic Sandbrook and Tom Holland are back for another live recording of The Rest Is History. For the second time, the pair will be reposing at the Royal Albert Hall and with the help of an on-stage orchestra, trailing back through the lives and works of two of history's greatest composers: Tchaikovsky and Wagner.

Celebrity Memoir Book Club

16th – 18th May 2025

Celebrity Memoir Book Club is "the podcast where New York comedians Claire Parker and Ashley Hamilton read celebrity memoirs so you don't have to". If that sounds like the fun, frothy podcast for you then catch their two live shows in London and Dublin this May.

Buy Celebrity Memoir Book Club tickets at Ticketmaster

The Good, The Bad & The Rugby

The Good, The Bad & The Rugby. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

15th Jun 2025 – Hampton Court Palace Festival

Rugby buffs will definitely be familiar with The Good, The Bad & The Rugby, hosted by Mike Tindall, James Haskell and Alex Payne. These three rough-talking fanatics will be appearing Hampton Court Palace Festival in June for a live recording.

Buy The Good, The Bad & The Rugby tickets at Ticketmaster

Cancelled Podcast – International Disaster

29th Apr – 14th May 2025

Friends and social media superstars Tana Mongeau and Brooke Schofield are bringing their Cancelled podcast to the UK this spring for the International Disaster tour. Prepare for plenty of secrets being spilled and surprises as these two don't hold back on discussing whatever's on their minds.

Buy Cancelled Podcast tickets at Ticketmaster

Two Pints Podcast Live

Ralf Little and Will Mellor. UKTV

1st Nov – 22nd Nov 2025

After two sell-out tours, the Two Pints podcast has added even more dates to their 2025 UK run. Will Mellor and Ralf Little are hitting the road again this April with their trademark banter.

Mo Gilligan – Beginning, Middle, End

18th May 2025 – The Creek, London

Join Mo Gilligan for a special recording of Beginning, Middle, End, where he talks to a selection of the biggest names about how they got started, where they are now, and what they want to leave behind.

Buy Mo Gilligan – Beginning, Middle, End tickets at Ticketmaster

The Blindboy Podcast

The Blindboy Podcast. Photo by Kieran Frost/Redferns via Getty Images

25th Apr – 27th Sep 2025

The cultural phenomenon that is Irish writer and podcaster Blindboy, is heading on a UK and Ireland tour. His astounding podcast is known for its mixture of short fiction, interviews, comedy and more, so don't miss out.

Help I Sexted My Boss – Crossed Wires

5th Jul 2025 – Sheffield City Hall

William Hanson and Jordan North's hit podcast has amassed more than 50 millions listens over more than five years of episodes. The show's mission is to help listeners navigate the challenges of modern life, answering an 21st century questions and finding solutions to everyday dilemmas.

Buy Help I Sexted My Boss live at Ticketmaster

Elis & John – That Feels Significant

3rd Sep – 18th Oct 2025

Elis James, John Robins and Dave Masterman are hitting the road and coming to a theatre near you this autumn. Audiences can expect: "Expect Made Up Games, Cymru Connections, Mad Dads and three digital firebrands let loose from the shackles of Billy Balance!"

Saving Grace

GK Barry at the BAFTA Awards 2024. Eamonn McCormack/WireImage

30th Aug – 26th Sep 2025

I'm A Celeb star GK Barry is taking her Saving Grace podcast around the UK. The influencer is ready to bring her signature chaos, comedy, and charisma to a stage near you.

Off Menu Live: The Tasting Menus

Paul Gilbey

13th – 15th Mar 2026 – Royal Albert Hall

Following a sold-out tour in 2023 and a jam-packed West End run in 2025, James Acaster and Ed Gamble are bringing their hit podcast back for five shows at the London Palladium next March. Fans will of course see the return of the renowned genie waiter and the discussion of someone's favourite starter, main course, dessert, side dish and drink (not in that order). However, this time around, the celebrity guest joining them on stage will also be a returning face.

Buy Off Menu Live tickets at See Tickets

You can also check out the best comedy tours and the best West End shows.