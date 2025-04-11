Live podcast tours are still all the rage, here's 12 you can see in the UK in 2025
Listen up! You can actually see your favourite podcasts being recorded live in 2025, so we've assembled a list of the best.
While podcasts certainly had their heyday in the wake of COVID-19, there's no doubt we're still living in a golden era for the new media.
Every comedian, influencer, actor and passionate person seems to have a podcast these days, using either their own lives, their specialist subject, or a winning show formula to hook in listeners.
In fact, it's reported that Spotify holds around five million podcasts, while Apple's own podcast platform has roughly 2.69million, but of course, only a few can rise to the top.
The very best tend to then go on live tours, bringing in real audiences to listen to their laughs and lamentations in person.
So, with that in mind, who is going on tour this year? Below we've assembled a list of the best live podcasts you can see in the UK and Ireland in 2025.
Top choices include Off Menu, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby and Two Pints, but whether you're a fan of celebrity gossip, history or heartbreak, here's the best live shows to see.
Best podcast tours at a glance
- Have a Word – Murderers Row The Stand Up Tour
- The Good, The Bad & The Rugby
- Two Pints Podcast Live
- The Rest Is History with Live Orchestra: Tchaikovsky and Wagner
- Cancelled Podcast – International Disaster
- Celebrity Memoir Book Club
- Mo Gilligan – Beginning, Middle, End
- The Blindboy Podcast
- Saving Grace
- Help I Sexted My Boss – Crossed Wires
- Elis & John – That Feels Significant
- Off Menu Live in London
Best live podcast tours to see in 2025
Have a Word – Murderers Row The Stand Up Tour
- 1st – 9th May 2025
The Have a Word Podcast is a night of stand-up comedy hosted two of the best comedians in the game: Adam Rowe and Dan Nightingale. Alongside a slew of superstars and comedy guests, you're guaranteed a side-splittingly funny ride.
Buy Have a Word live tickets at Ticketmaster
The Rest Is History with Live Orchestra: Tchaikovsky and Wagner
- 4th May 2025 – Royal Albert Hall
Dominic Sandbrook and Tom Holland are back for another live recording of The Rest Is History. For the second time, the pair will be reposing at the Royal Albert Hall and with the help of an on-stage orchestra, trailing back through the lives and works of two of history's greatest composers: Tchaikovsky and Wagner.
Celebrity Memoir Book Club
- 16th – 18th May 2025
Celebrity Memoir Book Club is "the podcast where New York comedians Claire Parker and Ashley Hamilton read celebrity memoirs so you don't have to". If that sounds like the fun, frothy podcast for you then catch their two live shows in London and Dublin this May.
Buy Celebrity Memoir Book Club tickets at Ticketmaster
The Good, The Bad & The Rugby
- 15th Jun 2025 – Hampton Court Palace Festival
Rugby buffs will definitely be familiar with The Good, The Bad & The Rugby, hosted by Mike Tindall, James Haskell and Alex Payne. These three rough-talking fanatics will be appearing Hampton Court Palace Festival in June for a live recording.
Buy The Good, The Bad & The Rugby tickets at Ticketmaster
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cancelled Podcast – International Disaster
- 29th Apr – 14th May 2025
Friends and social media superstars Tana Mongeau and Brooke Schofield are bringing their Cancelled podcast to the UK this spring for the International Disaster tour. Prepare for plenty of secrets being spilled and surprises as these two don't hold back on discussing whatever's on their minds.
Buy Cancelled Podcast tickets at Ticketmaster
Two Pints Podcast Live
- 1st Nov – 22nd Nov 2025
After two sell-out tours, the Two Pints podcast has added even more dates to their 2025 UK run. Will Mellor and Ralf Little are hitting the road again this April with their trademark banter.
- Buy Two Pints Podcast Live tickets at ATG Tickets
- Buy Two Pints Podcast Live tickets at Ticketmaster
- Buy Two Pints Podcast Live tickets at Seat Unique
Mo Gilligan – Beginning, Middle, End
- 18th May 2025 – The Creek, London
Join Mo Gilligan for a special recording of Beginning, Middle, End, where he talks to a selection of the biggest names about how they got started, where they are now, and what they want to leave behind.
Buy Mo Gilligan – Beginning, Middle, End tickets at Ticketmaster
The Blindboy Podcast
- 25th Apr – 27th Sep 2025
The cultural phenomenon that is Irish writer and podcaster Blindboy, is heading on a UK and Ireland tour. His astounding podcast is known for its mixture of short fiction, interviews, comedy and more, so don't miss out.
Help I Sexted My Boss – Crossed Wires
- 5th Jul 2025 – Sheffield City Hall
William Hanson and Jordan North's hit podcast has amassed more than 50 millions listens over more than five years of episodes. The show's mission is to help listeners navigate the challenges of modern life, answering an 21st century questions and finding solutions to everyday dilemmas.
Buy Help I Sexted My Boss live at Ticketmaster
Elis & John – That Feels Significant
- 3rd Sep – 18th Oct 2025
Elis James, John Robins and Dave Masterman are hitting the road and coming to a theatre near you this autumn. Audiences can expect: "Expect Made Up Games, Cymru Connections, Mad Dads and three digital firebrands let loose from the shackles of Billy Balance!"
Saving Grace
- 30th Aug – 26th Sep 2025
I'm A Celeb star GK Barry is taking her Saving Grace podcast around the UK. The influencer is ready to bring her signature chaos, comedy, and charisma to a stage near you.
Off Menu Live: The Tasting Menus
- 13th – 15th Mar 2026 – Royal Albert Hall
Following a sold-out tour in 2023 and a jam-packed West End run in 2025, James Acaster and Ed Gamble are bringing their hit podcast back for five shows at the London Palladium next March. Fans will of course see the return of the renowned genie waiter and the discussion of someone's favourite starter, main course, dessert, side dish and drink (not in that order). However, this time around, the celebrity guest joining them on stage will also be a returning face.
Buy Off Menu Live tickets at See Tickets
You can also check out the best comedy tours and the best West End shows.