Last year, Italian Jannik Sinner took home the Men's Singles trophy, defeating the reigning champion and US representative Taylor Fritz. Meanwhile, world No.1 Aryna Sabalenka took home her third Grand Slam but first US Open title.

This year, the drama and stakes are expected to be just as high and, with tickets now on sale, it's your chance to be there and see the action.

Below, we've outlined how exactly you can get a seat at the 2025 US Open either through general sale or hospitality. There's not a lot of time left before the tournament kicks off, so let's bounce.

When is the 2025 US Open?

The US Open will run from 24th August to 7th September 2025.

Normally rounds one to three run for the first week (24th – 30th August) followed by the round of 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals. The Women's Final should take place on Saturday 6th September followed by the Men's on the Sunday.

When do US Open tickets 2025 go on sale?

Tickets for this year's US Open are already on sale, having gone live on 30th May.

Right now, there is still plenty of availability for Grounds Admission and across the courts. However, standard entry for the Grandstand has sold out, so you'll have to go through hospitality if you still want a seat there.

How much are US Open tickets?

Tickets to the US Open normally start at $250 per person, although they get far more expensive as the tournament progresses. To see the Men's or Women's semi-finals, you're looking at paying between $675 and $775 and for the finals prices start at $815.

How to get tickets to the 2025 US Open

You can find all tickets for the US Open on Ticketmaster. As we've said, the standard seats for the Grandstand Stadium have now sold out, but you can still book tickets for the Louis Armstrong Stadium and Arthur Ashe Stadium as well as Ground Admission.

Buy US Open tickets at Ticketmaster

How to buy hospitality tickets to the 2025 US Open

If you're struggling to find general admission tickets for the matches you want, we'd suggest looking at hospitality.

You can find hospitality packages at official sellers P1 Travel and Seat Unique. These tickets offer you a range of experiences, with some including luxury dining experiences and VIP lounges alongside a prime view of the action. The only caveat is their prices start high.

