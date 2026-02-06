2026 has barley even started yet, but we're already holding our breath for the beginning of the international cricket season.

England and Pakistan first faced each other in 1954 and have had an intense rivalry ever since. In this time, England have won 30 tests and Pakistan have won 23.

This year will see the two sides face off at Headingley, Lord's and Edgbaston across August and September.

However, if you simply can't wait to get your hands on tickets, we're here to show you how you can snag them today.

Jump to:

England vs Pakistan 2026 test series schedule

Here are the dates and venues of the three tests:

19th — 23rd August 2026 — Leeds, Headingley

27th — 31st August 2026 — London, Lord's

9th — 13th September 2026 — Birmingham, Edgbaston

How to get England vs Pakistan 2026 tour tickets

Tickets can be found at the official ECB website, but be aware that tickets can sell out quickly.

Buy England vs Pakistan test tickets at ECB

For a better chance at finding the tickets you want, we'd suggest taking a look at official hospitality sites like Keith Prowse and Seat Unique.

The benefit of this is that you're guaranteed to get a seat at the matches, plus additional perks like food and access to a private bar.

How much are tickets to the England vs Pakistan test series?

Test ticket prices will vary depending on the venue, but they'll often start at £25 for juniors and £80-£90 for adults.

If you want hospitality, prices are going to start much higher – from at least £170 at venues like Edgbaston and Lord's.

