The Carabao Cup Final 2026 is rapidly approaching and we now know who'll be stepping onto the grass of Wembley Stadium this March.

Manchester City and Arsenal have confirmed their spots, after City emphatically beat last year's winners Newcastle 5-1 in the recent semi-finals. Meanwhile Arsenal secured a two-goal lead over Chelsea.

For Arteta's side, this will be their first Carabao Cup final since 2018 and the potential of their first major trophy since the FA Cup Final in 2020, but winning that will mean beating Guardiola's squad, who are looking to secure a ninth Cup win.

If you're looking to be present for the action to see which team will lift the trophy, then you're in luck as we're here to tell you exactly how to get a ticket.

Right now, there are already tickets available through hospitality sites, so we've got all the information you need to know before heading to London for the game.

When and where is the Carabao Cup Final 2026?

The final will be played at Wembley Stadium on Sunday 22 March 2026.

Kick-off time is confirmed for 4:30pm.

Who will be in the Carabao Cup Final 2026?

Carabao Cup. Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

The Carabao Cup finalists have been decided: Manchester City and Arsenal will meet under the arch in a month's time.

How to get tickets for Carabao Cup final 2026

As with most football finals and semi-finals, a large proportion of the tickets have been distributed by the clubs playing in the match, with most already sold out.

So for those of you who really don't want to miss the action, we recommend taking a look at hospitality tickets from official partner Seat Unique. While these come at a higher price point, there's far less demand for them which means you're more likely to be able to get your hands on a spot. Plus, they include plenty of perks such as premium seating and food and drink.

There are also tickets available for the 2026 Carabao Cup matches at P1 Travel, another reputable hospitality ticketing site.

How much do Carabao Cup Final tickets cost?

However, prices for hospitality tickets start at £827 at P1 Travel and £1,499 at Seat Unique, and will vary depending on the package you choose.

