It's a great time to be a British women's cricket fan, as England and Wales are hosting the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup for the first time in 2026.

The T20 World Cup will last for 24 days, totalling 33 matches across seven UK venues. Things are set to kick off at Edgbaston, Birmingham on 12th June, with the final taking place at the iconic Lord's on 5th July.

A total of 12 teams will be facing off against each other in this historic moment in women's sport.

To be in with the chance of seeing the world’s best cricketers live across the UK this year, here's how you can get tickets today.

Who is playing in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026?

Here's a full list of the teams playing in the 2026 ICC Women's World Cup:

England (host nation)

Australia

India

South Africa

New Zealand

Pakistan

Sri Lanka

West Indies

Bangladesh

Ireland

Scotland

Netherlands

The World Cup will take place from 12th June until 5th July.

Other venues include The Oval (London), Headingley (Leeds), Old Trafford (Manchester), Utilita Bowl (Southampton) and Bristol County Ground (Bristol).

Here's a full list of dates and venues:

12 June 2026 — England vs Sri Lanka — Birmingham, Edgbaston

13 June 2026 — Qualifier vs Qualifier — Manchester, Old Trafford Cricket Ground

13 June 2026 — Australia vs South Africa — Manchester, Old Trafford Cricket Ground

13 June 2026 — West Indies vs New Zealand — Southampton, Hampshire Bowl

14 June 2026 — Qualifier vs Qualifier — Birmingham, Edgbaston

14 June 2026 — India vs Pakistan — Birmingham, Edgbaston

16 June 2026 — New Zealand vs Sri Lanka — Southampton, Hampshire Bowl

16 June 2026 — England vs Qualifier — Southampton, Hampshire Bowl

17 June 2026 — Australia vs Qualifier — Leeds, Headingley

17 June 2026 — India vs Qualifier — Leeds, Headingley

17 June 2026 — South Africa vs Pakistan — Birmingham, Edgbaston

18 June 2026 — West Indies vs Qualifier — Leeds, Headingley

19 June 2026 — New Zealand vs Qualifier — Southampton, Hampshire Bowl

20 June 2026 — Australia vs Qualifier — Southampton, Hampshire Bowl

20 June 2026 — Pakistan vs Qualifier — Southampton, Hampshire Bowl

20 June 2026 — England vs Qualifier — Leeds, Headingley

21 June 2026 — West Indies vs Sri Lanka — Bristol, Bristol County Ground

21 June 2026 — South Africa vs India — Manchester, Old Trafford Cricket Ground

23 June 2026 — New Zealand vs Qualifier — Bristol, Bristol County Ground

23 June 2026 — Sri Lanka vs Qualifier — Bristol, Bristol County Ground

23 June 2026 — Australia vs Pakistan — Leeds, Headingley

24 June 2026 — England vs West Indies — London, Lord’s Cricket Ground

25 June 2026 — India vs Qualifier — Manchester, Old Trafford Cricket Ground

25 June 2026 — South Africa vs Qualifier — Bristol, Bristol County Ground

26 June 2026 — Sri Lanka vs Qualifier — Manchester, Old Trafford Cricket Ground

27 June 2026 — Pakistan vs Qualifier — Bristol, Bristol County Ground

27 June 2026 — West Indies vs Qualifier — Bristol, Bristol County Ground

27 June 2026 — England vs New Zealand — London, The Oval

28 June 2026 — South Africa vs Qualifier — London, Lord’s Cricket Ground

28 June 2026 — Australia vs India — London, Lord’s Cricket Ground

30 June 2026 — Semi Final 1 (TBC) — London, The Oval

2 July 2026 — Semi Final 2 (TBC) — London, The Oval

5 July 2026 — Final (TBC) — London, Lord’s Cricket Ground

How to get ICC Women’s T20 World Cup tickets

Ireland vs Netherlands in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup qualifier. Thananuwat Srirasant-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

Tickets can be found at the official ICC women's T20 World Cup website, but be aware that tickets can sell out quickly. Several of the matches are already showing limited availability.

Buy ICC Women’s T20 World Cup tickets at ICC Women's T20 World Cup

For a better chance at finding the tickets you want, we'd suggest taking a look at official hospitality sites like Keith Prowse and Seat Unique.

The benefit of this is that you're guaranteed to get a seat at the matches, plus additional perks like food and access to a private bar.

How much do ICC Women’s T20 World Cup tickets cost?

On the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup website, ticket prices vary depending on several factors, including age and seating area. So far, the cheapest tickets are priced at £5 (mostly for children) and the most expensive tickets are £60 for Platinum tier tickets.

Hospitality tickets at Keith Prowse start at £82, while over at Seat Unique, you can get a hospitality ticket from as little as £35!