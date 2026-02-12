❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
How to get ICC Women's Cricket world cup tickets 2026
We've got all the essential info on the Women's Cricket World Cup.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Thursday, 12 February 2026 at 4:55 pm
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad