With the Community Shield match just around the corner, it's all about keeping up the winning streak for the Red Devils, but there's something missing...

While Arsenal, Liverpool and Man City, have already released their home kits for next year, United have yet to show us their new look.

Luckily, we've got the scoop on when the new 24/25 kit will be on sale, here's everything we know so far.

The Man United kit will go on sale from 9am on Monday 1st July.

How much will the new Manchester United kit cost?

The other Premier League clubs who have already released their new kits – Arsenal, Man City and Liverpool – have all priced their home shirts between £110 and £125, so we can expect similar prices from Man United.

It is also likely that you'll be able to buy replica versions, which have the same design but are made from cheaper materials, for around £80. Plus, there will be kids versions available for around £60.

If you don't fancy spending that much, there is currently a sale going on across this year's kit. You can buy the home shirt from £40 at Sports Direct as well as vintage designs from £15.

Where can you buy the new Manchester United kit?

You will be able to buy the new Man United kit from its official sponsor Adidas, plus sporting retailers like Fanatics, JD Sports and Sports Direct.

As we've said, right now you can buy a whole range of merch from the season just gone, or you can hold out for a few weeks to see what comes.

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.