Both models come with the intuitive S pen, designed to be the ideal companion for both the 14.6-inch S10 Ultra and the 12.4-inch S10+, plus a larger battery and a dual-front lens camera.

If you want to stay right at the front of the latest technology, then don't fear; we've rounded up everything you need to know about the brand-new Galaxy S10 range, from release date to prices and more.

Both tablets will be available to purchase outright from 3rd October 2024, both from the Samsung website and a range of other UK retailers.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 UK price

Each of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 models comes at a different price, due to differing specs, storage and internet connectivity. Here's a full list of devices and prices:

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (1TB, WiFi) – £1549 RRP || £1699 (5G)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (512GB, WiFi) – £1299 RRP || £1449 (5G)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (256 GB, WiFi) – £1199 RRP || £1349 (5G)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ (512GB, WiFi) – £1099 RRP || £1249 (5G)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ (256GB, WiFi) – £999 RRP || £1149 (5G)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 design

Galaxy S10 Ultra glare-less display Samsung

We've already highlighted the size difference in the two new models, with the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra coming in with a 14.6-inch display in comparison to the Galaxy Tab S10+'s 12.4-inch display.

Both screens are anti-reflective, which means they reflect less than 2% of ambient light and minimise any distracting glare.

They also both feature cutting-edge Dynamic AMOLED 2X technology , giving clear details in any environment and from any angle.

Both of the new Galaxy Tab S10 models are available in Platinum Silver and Moonstone Grey.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 specs

Samsung's latest tablet range is ready to give you a much faster on-device experience thanks to their improved CPU, GPU and NPU.

Performance upgrades for the Galaxy Tab S10 include an 18% increase in CPU, 28% increase in GPU and 14% increase in NPU, when compared to the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.

And you'll be able to enjoy these upgraded specs for longer, thanks to the new long-lasting battery life and super-fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 AI features

Galaxy S10 Ultra AI. Samsung

When it comes to brand-new AI features, the Galaxy Tab S10 series has got more than you could ever imagine.

Many of these new features come into play in the Notes app, where you can bullet point the key information from a long document, translate PDF overlays, transcribe, directly summarise voice recordings and more.

Galaxy Tab S10 users will also have a new AI key on their keyboard, which will launch either one of Samsung's AI assistants Gemini and Bixby.

The Galaxy Tab S10 can also double as the hub of your Galaxy connected home. This is a great feature for anyone looking to simplify their device management, as you can use features such as the 3D Map View, giving you a visual overview of the home and connected devices.

There are plenty of other AI features available to use, from Samsung's iconic Circle to Search to AI-powered Dialogue Boost, amplifying voices over unwanted noise.

How to buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 in the UK

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 models are available to buy online at the Samsung store.

The devices are also available for purchase at a number of other UK retailers, including:

