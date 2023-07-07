From a channel dedicated solely to top chef Jamie Oliver to all 21 seasons of American Idol, America's Got Talent, Paw Patrol and more, there's lots to keep you entertained on Samsung TV Plus.

Read on for everything you need to know about accessing the app, including all the shows available.

What is Samsung TV Plus?

Samsung TV Plus is a source of entertainment for every day, always for free and only on Samsung.

It's a 100 per cent free, ad-supported TV service (FAST) that delivers 100 plus live TV channels, thousands of movies and exclusive shows on demand to millions of Samsung Smart TVs and Samsung Galaxy smartphones.

How to watch Samsung TV Plus

Samsung TV Plus is available to all users with Samsung Galaxy Devices: Mobile and Tablet – Android 8.0 or higher.

All Samsung TV models manufactured after 2016 will have Samsung TV Plus already built in.

Samsung TV users can access the app via the media hub or by hitting the ‘guide’ button on your remote. You can also easily toggle between the ‘Live’ and ‘Discover’ functions to watch live channels or on demand episodes.

For Samsung Galaxy mobile devices, the Samsung TV Plus app is pre-installed on all new Samsung Galaxy mobiles and tablets – featuring Android 8.0 or higher.

If you don’t already have the app, visit the Galaxy Store or Google Play app store to download and start watching for free.

What shows or channels can you watch on Samsung TV Plus?

There are over 100 free TV channels spanning multiple genres on Samsung TV Plus, from news to drama, food and drink, sport, entertainment, extreme sports, motoring, factual entertainment, music, crime, natural history, kids, movies and lifestyle.

Every month, the service updates with fresh and familiar content to keep you and your family entertained.

Below is a list of popular shows and channels you can watch at anytime:

The Jamie Oliver Channel

American Idol

America’s Got Talent

Movie Hub

Revry TV

VEVO UK

Nature documentaries

Hell’s Kitchen

Project Runway

Euronews Live

Crime documentaries

Paw Patrol

Pokemon

Clubbing TV

The Guardian News

Bloomberg

While there's a range of programming that just about anyone should be able to find something interesting, if you want to remove the channels that you don't watch, or decide you don't want a particular channel at this time, you can remove selected Samsung TV Plus channels.

What countries is Samsung TV Plus available in?

Samsung TV Plus is proud to serve various countries across the globe. In Europe, Samsung TV Plus is available for the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Luxembourg.

It's also available in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, India, South Korea and Australia.

All of Samsung’s international channel line-ups are hand-picked in each market to celebrate relevant, regional content which will be familiar and enticing to audiences across the globe.

The Samsung TV Plus app is pre-installed on all new Samsung Galaxy mobiles and tablets (featuring Android 8.0 or higher). The app is available in 7 Markets including the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland and the Netherlands.

If you don’t already have the Samsung TV Plus App, visit the Galaxy Store or Google Play app store to download and start watching for free.

