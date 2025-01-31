There's plenty to do across the castle grounds, suitable for people of all ages. From interactive areas with actors on-site to shows, tours and places to eat, the site is packed full of both history and entertainment.

With half-term approaching, it's time to start considering how to keep the kids entertained, and Warwick Castle is an excellent option. Their Festival of Archery is taking place from 15th-23rd February with live shows and meet-and-greets, not to mention the exciting Birds of Prey display.

And speaking of approaching holidays, you can also get a reduction on entry to Warwick Castle this Valentine's Day – more on that later!

Throughout the year, you'll find plenty of other seasonal events, from a comedy festival to a Christmas feast, as well as plenty of surprises on every day of the year.

However, all of these events and entertainment come at a cost. Thankfully we're here to show you how you can enjoy all that Warwick Castle has to offer for less.

How much are Warwick Castle tickets?

The price of entry to Warwick Castle will vary depending on which ticket you buy. Standard one-day entry is £22 online and £39 if you buy at the gate.

Tickets will be cheaper for students and large group bookings (more on that later!). Plus, kids under two go free.

Is it cheaper to buy Warwick Castle tickets online?

The short answer is yes; as with many UK attractions and theme parks, it's cheaper to buy Warwick Castle tickets online.

Buying a one-day entry ticket online will set you back £22, which is £17 cheaper than buy the same ticket at the gate for £39.

Warwick Castle ticket discounts at a glance

Best Warwick Castle ticket deals and discounts for 2025

Save 44% on Warwick Castle one-day entry tickets

What's the deal: Booking one-day entry to Warwick Castle online will cost £22, £17 less than if you buy at the gate.

Why we chose it: Booking your tickets in advance means that you'll save almost 50% on entry – this one's a no-brainer.

Save with the Warwick Castle annual pass

What's the deal: Warwick Castle annual passes begin at £49 per person, which grants Access to the castle grounds, attractions and live shows, as well as discounts and exclusive access to news and special offers.

Why we chose it: If you're a local to the area or a history buff who would consider coming to visit several times a year, this is worth investing in as it won't take that many trips to make your money back.

Get a student ticket from £16

What's the deal: If you're signed up to Student Beans, you can get a one-day entry ticket to Warwick Castle from £16, which is a reduction of almost 30%.

Why we chose it: Listen to the words of advice from the wise RadioTimes.com Going Out team. While you're a student, you should absolutely make the most off all the discounts you can get.

Experience a day trip from London to Warwick Castle by rail

What's the deal: Head to Warwick Castle from London via rail for just £69, a price which includes the rail journey there and back, as well as entrance to the castle.

Why we chose it: If you want to head to Warwick Castle from the UK's capital but are feeling a little lost without a car, then this is for you.

Get 14% off tickets this Valentine's Day

What's the deal: 14% off for the 14th of February – it doesn't get much simpler than this.

Why we chose it: Warwick Castle is a Valentine's Day date with a bit of a difference. The enchanting views make it a very romantic spot, and it would also be a great day out for any couples who consider themselves history nerds.

Save on Warwick Castle and more UK attractions with the Merlin pass

What's the deal: The Merlin Annual Pass gives you access to some of the UK's biggest attractions, including Warwick Castle, Thorpe Park and Alton Towers. For £99, you can get the Discovery Pass (200 days entry). The Silver, Gold, or Platinum passes give you 300, 340 and 364 days respectively, and extra perks like free parking and a discount on fast track vouchers.

Why we chose it: Whether you're a huge fan of theme parks or you often travel around the UK and are looking for new things to experience, the Merlin Pass is a great option. When you add up the cost of visiting the parks a few time over the course of the year, you'll really see the value for money.

Save with a group booking

What's the deal: If you're making a group booking for 10 or more people, the price per person start from just £18, a reduction of £4 per head.

Why we chose it: You know the saying; the more the merrier! And it's also the more the cheaper at Warwick Castle. Note that this offer is pre-book only and cannot be used at the gate.

Discounted Warwick Castle tickets with Tesco Clubcard

What's the deal: Scanning your Clubcard when you shop at Tesco generates points, and you can convert these points into Tesco Reward Partners vouchers, where you get double the vouchers’ face value to use on tickets: so £5 in points is £10 worth of vouchers, for example.

Why we chose it: Saving on Warwick Castle tickets while simply doing your weekly shop has got to be one of the lowest-effort ways to help out your wallet.

Head on a short break to Warwick Castle from £65 per person

What's the deal: You can purchase a short break to Warwick Castle from £65 per person, a price which includes an overnight stay in the castle grounds, day tickets and evening entertainment.

Why we chose it: At Warwick Castle, you can enjoy an enchanting mini-break with lively evening entertainment. Choose between the Woodland Lodges, Medieval Glamping Tents, stunning Tower Suites, and the newly-opened Warwick Castle Hotel.

Experience Oxford, Stratford-upon-Avon, Cotswolds and Warwick Castle on a day trip from London

What's the deal: Enjoy a grand day out, uncovering hidden gems in the Cotswolds and visiting iconic English sites from just £79.

Why we chose it: With this trip, you'll get three tours of beautiful English sites (the Cotswolds, Straford-Upon-Avon and Oxford), as well as entry to Warwick Castle and Shakespeare's birthplace, depending on the option you select.

Save up to 37% when you visit a second attraction

What's the deal: When you book your Warwick Castle ticket online, you can book a ticket to a second attraction for just £40.

Why we chose it: This deal allows you to choose between National SEA LIFE Centre Birmingham, LEGOLAND Discovery Centre Birmingham or Cadbury World. The second attraction must be visited within 90 days of your visit to Warwick Castle, and you can reschedule for free up to 24 hours before your visit.

