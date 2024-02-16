The last time the series dropped a new batch of episodes, back in August, it achieved 1.4bn minutes viewed in the first week.

These figures comes from Nielsen, as reported by Deadline, which also revealed that two to 11-year-olds were responsible for more than 50 per cent of Bluey's viewing figures in the week.

Other shows which performed well in the streaming charts for the same week included Reacher on Prime Video, Young Sheldon on Max and Netflix, American Nightmare on Netflix and Grey's Anatomy on Netflix.

Harlan Coben's Fool Me Once was just outside of the top five.

Bluey. Ludo Studio/BBC

Bluey recently announced a star-studded list of guest voices, who will read story books for a new spin-off from the original show, which follows a Blue Heeler puppy and her family.

The series, called Bluey Book Reads, will feature the voices of Kylie and Dannii Minogue, Romesh Ranganathan, Suranne Jones, Jenna Fischer, Eva Mendes, Jordan Fisher, Camille Cottin and Rob Delaney.

In a statement, Kylie said: "Mini Bluey was perfect for us for obvious reasons: big sister and little sister! It reminded me so much of being kids growing up in Australia.

"It's a funny, sweet and heart-warming tale of being yourself and encouraging others to do the same.

"I hope people have as much fun watching as Dannii and I had making this beautiful episode of Bluey Book Reads."

Meanwhile, Dannii added: "There is life before Bluey, and life after! Once you know Bluey… you are hooked! The stories jump from the page and tickle me in the belly – it's laugh out loud.

"It is fun for so many ages, as we can all relate to different members of Bluey's family. The Mini Bluey story was a joy to read with my sister, Kylie. A perfect tale of sisters finding out that although they are different, they are perfect just as they are.

"We hope it brings you a smile right to the last page."

Bluey is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

