In a statement, Kylie described Bluey as an "Aussie icon" and said that the familial aspect of the story made this a desirable job for herself and her sister, coming off a banner year that saw the success of single Padam Padam and dating show I Kissed A Boy.

"Mini Bluey was perfect for us for obvious reasons: big sister and little sister! It reminded me so much of being kids growing up in Australia," said Kylie. "It's a funny, sweet and heart-warming tale of being yourself and encouraging others to do the same.

Bluey. Ludo Studio/BBC

"I hope people have as much fun watching as Dannii and I had making this beautiful episode of Bluey Book Reads."

Dannii added: "There is life before Bluey, and life after! Once you know Bluey… you are hooked! The stories jump from the page and tickle me in the belly – it's laugh out loud.

"It is fun for so many ages, as we can all relate to different members of Bluey's family. The Mini Bluey story was a joy to read with my sister, Kylie. A perfect tale of sisters finding out that although they are different, they are perfect just as they are.

"We hope it brings you a smile right to the last page."

Bluey Book Reads is available to stream exclusively on the show's official website (Bluey.tv) and its companion YouTube channel, with the first episode – featuring the Minogue sisters – out now. Watch below:

New episodes will drop every two weeks until mid-June, with confirmed guest readers including Olympic diver Tom Daley, comedians Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Delaney, and The Office (US) star Jenna Fischer.

Check out the full Bluey Book Reads release schedule and guest list below:

Kylie and Dannii Minogue read Mini Bluey – Monday 12th February (out now)

Bindi Irwin reads The Creek – Monday 26th February

Tom Daley reads Barky Boats – Monday 11th March

Romesh Ranganathan reads Easter – Friday 22nd March

Suranne Jones reads Grannies – Friday 5th April

Jenna Fischer reads Charades – Friday 19th April

Eva Mendes reads Mum School – Friday 3rd May

Jordan Fisher reads Swim School – Friday 17th May

Camille Cottin reads The Beach – Friday 1st June

Rob Delaney reads Daddy Putdown – Friday 14th June

Bluey is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

