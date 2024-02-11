However, when it returns this will no longer be the case, as it's been confirmed that the series will take on an anthology format from here on out, with the next season telling a new story with new characters and a new setting.

According to the official synopsis, the new season will see" teenage siblings discover a threat within their home, setting off a chain of events that unravel a profound mystery. As they delve into the unknown, the duo find themselves entangled in the story of five teenagers who mysteriously vanished in 1994".

The cast of Goosebumps Disney Plus

Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television said: "Audiences everywhere fell in love with the series’ chills, thrills, heart and humor, making it one of Disney Branded Television’s most-watched shows of last year.

"We can’t wait to dive deeper into the brilliant mind of R.L. Stine, and to collaborate once again with Sony Pictures Television, Scholastic Entertainment, and our fantastic creative team to bring an entirely new mystery to Disney+ for season two."

The first season starred Zack Morris, Isa Briones, Miles McKenna, Ana Yi Puig, Will Price, Rachael Harris and Justin Long, but it seems unlikely that any of them will be returning.

Recently it was announced that Percy Jackson and the Olympians will also be returning for a second season on Disney Plus, with the new run of that show being based on Rick Riordan's The Sea of Monsters.

