Goosebumps gives fans spooky preview of new Disney Plus series
RadioTimes.com has an exclusive, time-twisting preview of the new RL Stine adaptation.
A new adaptation of RL Stine's Goosebumps series is releasing this Friday on Disney Plus, and RadioTimes.com has an exclusive preview of the spooky action fans can expect.
The new series will launch its first five episodes at once as part of Disney Plus’s Hallowstream celebrations, with subsequent episodes streaming weekly.
The series follows a group of five high schoolers as they embark on a journey to investigate the tragic passing of a teen three decades earlier, while they also unearth dark secrets from their own parents’ past.
In the exclusive clip, one of the kids, James, is seen having been somehow transported back in time to before a Halloween party he was at - and, as in one of Stine's books, it seems to have something to do with The Cuckoo Clock of Doom.
You can watch the clip right here:
The show stars Zack Morris (EastEnders), Isa Briones (Star Trek: Picard), Miles McKenna (Guilty Party), Ana Yi Puig (Gossip Girl) and Will Price (The Equalizer), while Barbarian's Justin Long also plays a major role in the series.
Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, said of the series: "RL Stine’s Goosebumps franchise is a pop culture phenomenon that holds a special place in the hearts of people of all ages.
"We are delighted to bring this spooky new series to audiences everywhere in a big way on Disney Plus and Hulu, which we hope will not only captivate new audiences with its elevated thrills and chills, but also lifelong fans nostalgic for the stories that are a staple of their generation."
As well as The Cuckoo Clock of Doom, the series will also draw on elements from Stein's other books including Say Cheese and Die!, The Haunted Mask, Go Eat Worms! and Night of the Living Dummy.
Goosebumps will start streaming on Disney Plus on 13th October 2023. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now.
