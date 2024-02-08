Set during the Tudor era, the cast includes Arthur Hughes (Help), Sean Bean (Game of Thrones) and Anthony Boyle (Masters of the Air), who have all been transformed into citizens of the Tudor period, as seen in the trailer below.

The eerie trailer shows Boyle and Hughes try their best at investigating the murder, but there are a fair share of obstacles in their path, including some romance.

"God knows who did it," flashes on the screen before the trailer comes to an end, suggesting a thrilling adventure on the horizon.

The official synopsis reads: "Arthur Hughes plays Matthew Shardlake, a lawyer with an acute sense of justice and one of the few honest men in a world beset with scheming and plots. Shardlake works for Thomas Cromwell, played by Sean Bean, the dangerous and all-powerful right-hand man to Henry VIII.

"Despite Shardlake's unwavering loyalty to Cromwell and the Crown, his position in society is unfavoured due to his appearance, as a person living with scoliosis during the Tudor period, suffering the indignity of being abused as a 'crookback' wherever he turns.

"Anthony Boyle plays the cocky and good-looking Jack Barak, who leaves Shardlake unsure of whether he is an assistant, or Cromwell's spy."

Arthur Hughes as Matthew Shardlake in Shardlake. Disney Plus

Joining the trio in the cast are Ruby Ashbourne Serkis (Becoming Elizabeth) as Alice, Paul Kaye (After Life) as Brother Jerome, Babou Ceesay (Wolfe) as Abbot Fabian, Peter Firth (Spooks) as Norfolk, Matthew Steer (Partners in Crime) as Goodhap and Brian Vernel (Gangs of London) as Brother Mortimus.

The cast also includes Irfan Shamji (The Ipcress File) as Brother Guy, David Pearse (The Gates) as Brother Edwig, Miles Barrow (The Ark) as Brother Gabriel, Mike Noble (Falling into Place) as Bugge and Kimberley Nixon (Fresh Meat) as Joan.

