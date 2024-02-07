Of course, some fans wonder just how long the series could continue, with the regular swapping out of its main star meaning it could conceivably run and run for decades, much like Doctor Who.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Key didn't offer any specific timeframe, but did speak to the longevity the show has enjoyed so far, explaining that "there is something genuinely very special about it".

He continued: "Like a lot of producers, I have worked on shows that kind of got a bit of indifference. Not this show – this is the show where people come and go, 'I love it.' And then keep watching it."

Key added, "So long may that continue," which implies that there are no plans to stop in the near future.

The season 13 premiere saw Commissioner Selwyn Patterson (Don Warrington) shot in an apparent assassination attempt, leaving him in a serious condition as his colleagues scrambled to find the culprit.

Now that we know the commissioner will live to fight another day, Key offered some hints on what else is in store from the latest batch of episodes.

"I think there’s a lot going on that long-term fans of the show will really be surprised and rewarded by. It’s a massive series for Ralf’s character," he teased. "I think that we challenged that character last year in a way that we haven’t done before.

"And the sort of fallout from that and his journey this series is very, very cool."

Key added: "I think that there’s a lot of surprises, and I know that’s a typical kind of producer answer, but there genuinely are... people who love the show will love this series – it’s got everything going on."

Death in Paradise continues on BBC One and iPlayer at 9pm on Sunday 11th February 2024. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

