"Congratulations Death in Paradise on reaching 100 episodes," said Ben Miller, who played DI Richard Poole in the first three seasons of the show, and reprised his role briefly in season 10.

Kris Marshall, who played DI Humphrey Goodman for 30 episodes in seasons 3 to 6, before going on to star in Death in Paradise spin-off Beyond Paradise, shared: "100 episodes, truly a testament to everyone who has worked so hard on the show over the years to make it so popular, and to turn the beautiful island of Saint Marie into somewhere so appealing to visit, despite its obviously appalling crime rate."

"Isn't it crazy?" added Joséphine Jobert, who played Sergeant Florence Cassell, with DS Naomi Thomas star Shantol Jackson describing the anniversary as an "iconic moment".

"It's fantastic, isn't it?" echoed Élizabeth Bourgine, who stars as everyone's favourite mayor Catherine Bordey.

Meanwhile, Don Warrington, who has appeared in every season of the show as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson, also thanked fans for their continued support, and added his hope for viewers to continue tuning in.

The 100th episode, which airs tonight (Sunday 4th February), sees the Commissioner left fighting for his life after he is dramatically shot by a mysterious assassin.

"I think the audience's first reaction will be, 'Oh my gosh, is Don leaving the show?' and, 'Is the commissioner actually going to die?'," said Jackson.

And with the remaining seven episodes in the season airing in the following weeks, there's plenty to look forward to.

"It's not quite Doctor Who where you can literally do anything, but they sort of have the leeway to go, 'Let's use our imaginations and see what might be in the world and then set it in,'" said Neville Parker star Ralf Little.

"The writers really do keep trying to find these new settings, stories, weird things and what reflects the modern world. The show has a slightly vintage feel but it's also very modern... and this year, they've outdone themselves."

Death in Paradise returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Sunday 4th February 2024. All 12 seasons of Death in Paradise are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.

