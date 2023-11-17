The 10-part series is a reboot of the iconic '90s franchise which was beloved by many but this time round, follows a group of five teenagers who embark on a twisted investigation to uncover the truth behind the tragic passing of a teen named Harold Biddle three decades earlier.

The final episode saw the group of teens return from their Seattle trip only to find that their loved ones and all of Port Lawrence are in grave danger from a new evil that took over the town. It was an episode that left many on the edge of their seats but does leave fans wondering whether or not there could be more to explore in the series.

So, could Goosebumps be returning for season 2? Read on to find out.

Will there be a Goosebumps season 2?

As of now, Disney Plus and Hulu are yet to renew the series for season 2.

But seeing as the series has just reached its end point, it could be a little while before any news is revealed about the fate of Goosebumps.

We do know, though, that series producer Conor Welch certainly does envision a future for the show – and it's one that could mean Goosebumps could be going for a very long time.

Speaking to Comicbook.com, Welch said: "We lucked out so significantly with the cast that we were able to assemble for this show. These five relatively unknown young adult actors just immediately found a chemistry and were able to play into their very natural and organic dynamics they had within the group.

"Our hope is to follow this group of kids and adults for many, many more seasons and many, many more episodes to come. Because we do have every one of the books of the canon at our disposal, and there's just a lot more to dig into."

When could a potential Goosebumps season 2 be released?

Well, if a second season of Goosebumps is on the cards, there's no telling when we could get the further instalment.

The first series announcement for Goosebumps was made in 2020 to announce that a live action reboot was in the works but it wasn't until February 2022 that it was reported that Disney Plus had picked up the show.

Filming began on the first season in October 2022 through to February 2023 and then, of course, season 1 debuted on Disney Plus in October 2023.

Seeing as SAG-AFTRA has reached a tentative agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), it looks like production could start if a second season is ordered. This could mean that if season 2 is picked up quickly after the finale air date, we could be looking at a late 2024 release date.

Who could star in the potential Goosebumps season 2 cast?

Seeing as the show is led by a cast of established and rising talent, we would assume that the same group of teens would be the focus for a potential season 2.

The main Goosebumps cast members we'd expect to make a return for season 2 if renewed are as follows:

Justin Long as Mr Bratt

Rachael Harris as Nora

Zack Morris as Isaiah

Isa Briones as Margot

Miles McKenna as James

Ana Yi Puig as Isabella

Will Price as Lucas

What could a potential Goosebumps season 2 be about?

Well, seeing as the gang were faced with the mystery of Harold Biddle's death and his subsequent haunting of them, we would assume that a new season of the show would also bring with it its own horrors and characters.

Since the series is inspired by the books, there's plenty of material to work with. The new 2023 reboot has certainly offered up a new take on things so we can only wait to see if certain iconic characters and stories make an appearance in a potential second season, but in a re-imagined way.

In terms of our main characters, things could change further for them as throughout the first season, we were left guessing as to whether or not some of the characters would admit their true feelings for one another. As well as seeing Margot and Luke break up, there was also a simmering love triangle between Isabella, Margot and Isaiah.

Lest we forget the jump scares that Slappy the Dummy treated us to throughout season 1 – but could he be back for more? If there's one thing we're sure of in a potential second season, it's that there will be some kind of villain and Slappy has certainly thrown multiple spanners into the team's lives so far.

Is there a trailer for a potential Goosebumps season 2?

Not yet! Seeing as Goosebumps season 2 is yet to actually be confirmed, there's no trailer for a season 2. Instead, watch the trailer for season 1 below.

