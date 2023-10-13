The new show is inspired by the best-selling book series by R L Stine and follows a group of five teenagers who embark on a "shadowy and twisted journey to investigate the tragic passing three decades earlier of a teen named Harold Biddle", according to the synopsis.

Yet in the process, they also manage to uncover some dark secrets from their parents’ past – but what exactly will they find?

Of course, this isn't the first time that Stine's books have provided the material for some pop culture delights, with the book series being the basis of a video game run, comics and a set of feature films that starred Jack Black and Dylan Minnette.

This new series is led by a cast of talent both established and rising, which includes Eastenders' Zack Morris, Jeepers Creepers' Justin Long and Lucifer's Rachael Harris, to name a few. But who else stars?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Goosebumps.

Goosebumps cast: Full list of actors and characters in Disney Plus series

The cast for the 2023 TV series of Goosebumps is as follows. Scroll on to find out more about the main ensemble and where you've seen the actors before.

Justin Long as Mr Bratt

Rachael Harris as Nora

Zack Morris as Isaiah

Isa Briones as Margot

Miles McKenna as James

Ana Yi Puig as Isabella

Will Price as Lucas

Justin Long plays Mr Bratt

Justin Long as Mr Bratt in Goosebumps. Disney/David Astorga

Who is Mr Bratt? Mr Bratt is a happy teacher who is soon possessed by the ghost of a young boy who died 30 years prior.

Where have I seen Justin Long before? Long has featured in numerous films over the years, including Jeepers Creepers, Dodgeball and Barbarian, to name a few. TV series that star Long include New Girl and the BBC's Giri/Haji, as well as F is for Family and Skylanders Academy in voice acting roles.

Rachael Harris plays Nora

Rachael Harris as Nora in Goosebumps. Disney/David Astorga

Who is Nora? Nora is Lucas's mother, and is an unassuming waitress at a local café who is known to dabble in the supernatural.

Where have I seen Rachael Harris before? Harris is best known for her roles as Dr Linda Martin in Lucifer and as Sheila Sazs in Suits. She has starred in a number of notable films, like the Diary of a Wimpy Kid series, The Hangover and Evan Almighty.

Zack Morris plays Isaiah

Zack Morris as Isaiah in Goosebumps. Disney/David Astorga

Who is Isaiah? Isaiah is a popular football player who may look like he has it all, but is hiding some family financial struggles that have meant there's more pressure than ever for him to make it to college.

Where have I seen Zack Morris before? Morris is best known to UK audiences for his role as Keegan Baker in Eastenders, but left the soap after five years in 2022. He is also set to star in Jericho Ridge alongside Michael Socha and Nikki Amuka-Bird.

Isa Briones plays Margot

Isa Briones as Margot in Goosebumps. Disney/David Astorga

Who is Margot? Margot can often be found with her head in a book, focused on creating a life that she hopes to write about one day in her memoir. Unfortunately, her classmates often think of her as a snob.

Where have I seen Isa Briones before? Briones is an actor and singer, having performed in Hamilton and starred in Paramount Plus series Star Trek: Picard.

Miles McKenna plays James

Miles McKenna as James in Goosebumps. Disney/David Astorga

Who is James? James is one of the people at school who likes to make people laugh and doesn't shy away from attention. He also comes from one of wealthiest families in the area.

Where have I seen Miles McKenna before? McKenna has starred in Nocturne, All Night and Good Girls Get High, and, in addition to being an actor, is a YouTuber and author.

Ana Yi Puig plays Isabella

Ana Yi Puig as Isabella in Goosebumps. Disney/David Astorga

Who is Isabella? Isabella is smart and a little shy, but has an overwhelming sense of responsibility.

Where have I seen Ana Yi Puig before? Puig has appeared in the remake of Gossip Girl and lent her voice to animated series Jade Amor, but Goosebumps marks her first major recurring role in a TV series.

Will Price plays Lucas

Will Price as Lucas in Goosebumps. Disney/David Astorga

Who is Lucas? Lucas is a rebellious skateboarder who is grappling with the untimely death of his father, who was a bit of a daredevil like he is.

Where have I seen Will Price before? Price has appeared in The Mosquito Coast and The Equalizer, with Goosebumps marking his first major recurring TV role.

Goosebumps premieres on Disney Plus on Friday 13th October with five episodes, then episodes will be released weekly. Sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 for a year.

