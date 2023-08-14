The game is called Bluey: Let’s Play, and the official press materials tell us: "Bluey’s Heeler family home comes alive in this exciting interactive app gaming experience, packed with amazing things to see and do.

"Navigating through every room allows players to join in with making food, playing with toys, making music and so much more. Everything is interactive and responds to your touch. Make up your own stories as you go, just like Bluey!"

You can watch the launch trailer for Bluey: Let's Play right here, which should help you get a feel for what to expect:

The enthusiastic official description adds: "The whole family can engage in story-driven episodic gameplay with activities inspired by fan-favourite moments from the series such as 'Keepy Uppy' and 'Chattermax'.

"Players can also revisit favourite moments, discover hidden surprises, interact with beloved characters, play with Bluey and her friends, while exploring the world of Bluey."

Stephen Davies, from the BBC Studios licensing team, said of the news: "I'm delighted that BBC Studios is partnering with Budge Studios on this exciting venture, bringing Bluey and the Heeler family into our gaming portfolio, giving fans around the world the opportunity to enjoy this fun interactive app gaming experience."

Also from BBC Studios, commissioner and executive producer Henrietta Hurford-Jones said: "We’re very excited to be bringing the official Bluey mobile app game to our audiences across the globe.

"The whole family will love seeing the Bluey Heeler home come alive in this exciting interactive game while having the chance to explore the fun world of Bluey."

Mike Elman from developer Budge Studios added: "As huge fans of the show ourselves, we're excited to bring Bluey to life on mobile devices for the first time ever. We think kids and fans of the show will love the interactive gameplay and creating their own stories in the Bluey universe."

Fancy checking the game out? Head over to the Apple App Store, Google Play and the Amazon Appstore now!

