Meeting Bluey will be a brilliant day out for the whole family, as we're sure you're all plenty familiar with the loveable (and definitely inexhaustible) blue dog who lives with her sister Bingo, mum and dad.

Speaking about Bluey's appearance, Bianca Sammut, Divisional Director for Alton Towers Resort, said: "As a fellow Australian, I am personally very excited to welcome Bluey to the Resort.

"I know this joy and excitement will be shared by so many families across the UK. The 2024 season will mark the 10th anniversary of CBeebies Land and Bluey’s arrival is one of many ways we are looking to make it memorable for young guests and their families".

Let's find out how you can secure tickets to meet Bluey this Easter.

Buy Bluey at CBeebies Land tickets from £35 at Alton Towers

How long is Bluey at CBeebies Land in Alton Towers for?

CBeebies Land 10 Year Celebration logo. CBeebies Land 10 Year Celebration logo

Bluey will be at CBeebies Land in Alton Towers Resort to celebrate the family-friendly land's 10th anniversary. Bluey is just one part of a fun-packed line-up, which includes popular CBeebies friends like Hey Duggee, Iggle Piggle, Upsy Daisy, Bing and Flop, Ubercorn, Peter Rabbit and the Teletubbies.

The fun-loving blue dog will be in CBeebies Land from Saturday 23rd March 2024, and it hasn't been confirmed when Bluey's return flight to Australia is yet.

Where is CBeebies Land?

CBeebies Land is located in Alton Towers Resort. If you're not familiar with the theme park, you can find it in Alton, Stoke-on-Trent.

How much do CBeebies Land tickets cost?

Bluey at CBeebies Land in Alton Towers Resort. Bluey at CBeebies Land in Alton Towers Resort

CBeebies Land has been entertaining whole families for ten years now, and the amusement park includes a whole host of attractions like Hey Duggee Big Adventure Badge, Andy’s Adventures Dinosaur Dig, JoJo & Gran Gran At Home, Go Jetters Vroomster Zoom ride, In the Night Garden Magical Boat Ride, Postman Pat Parcel Force, Something Special Sensory Garden, and Octonauts Rollercoaster Adventure, plus a full programme of live entertainment.

Tickets for CBeebies Land start at £35 per person, and this includes access to the wider Alton Towers theme park, too.

Looking for a bargain? Take a look at how to get cheap Alton Towers tickets.

How to get tickets to see Bluey at CBeebies Land

Tickets to see Bluey at CBeebies Land are on sale right now, and at the moment, it looks like there's great availability.

However, we all know how popular our blue friend is, so snap-up tickets as soon as you're able to for an unforgettable Easter holidays.

If you and your family go on a lot of days out, be sure to read our What is the Merlin Pass? guide to help you save money across the year.