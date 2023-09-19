Developed for preschool/infant school children, Bluey has proven to be immensely popular. The series is a joint venture by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and the BBC, and can be watched worldwide on Disney Plus.

Now, to capitalise on the overwhelming success of the cartoon, BBC Studios has partnered with Outright Games to release Bluey: The Videogame on PC and consoles. Best of all? It’s out in November.

You can check out the game’s first trailer below!

In a press release, the Bluey game is described as an "interactive sandbox adventure" in which you’ll "navigate faithfully recreated and iconic locations including Bluey’s home - fully explorable for the first time".

The episodic game is story-driven, "with activities inspired by fan favourite moments from the show as well as a brand-new four-part storyline created in partnership with Artax Games, BBC Studios and the show’s producers at Ludo Studio."

Bluey: The Videogame features four-player multiplayer – players choose from Bluey, Bingo, Mum and Dad. You’ll take part in mini-games lifted from the show, including 'Keepy Uppy' and 'Magic Xylophone'.

Complete these activities and more and you’ll unlock new costumes, locations, stickers and even new locations to explore.

Fans of the show will be pleased to learn that a number of voices from the English-speaking cast of the cartoon – including Dad and Mum – are present in the game, along with some songs from the series. It’s promising to be as authentic a Bluey experience as you’d want.

As this is a game with children in mind, the developers have promised "variable difficulty features… that allow the game to be accessible and fun for both preschool and older fans including UI on/off toggle, simple written on-screen instructions and full voice-over".

These accessibility features, coupled with the fact that you can play any of its story moments, exploration, mini-games and activities at any time, should help ensure that it is fun for all ages.

Stephanie Malham, COO of Outright Games, explained: "It’s a thrill for us to bring Bluey’s world to life with a level of interactivity that has never been seen before, and by ensuring that the game is accessible and enjoyable for all ages we know fans across the globe will be delighted."

Kevin Jorge, head of games at BBC Studios, added: "We’re delighted to be working with Outright Games on Bluey’s first video game. It’s very important for us to capture the essence of fun and games that is central to the series. We know fans will be excited to explore Bluey’s world and join in with the Heeler family’s antics."

Bluey: The Videogame is set to release on 17th November 2023 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Stay tuned on RadioTimes.com to keep up with all things Bluey and more.

