Bluey's first special and longest-ever episode gets Disney Plus release date
The special episode is titled The Sign.
Bluey is coming back and this time, fans of the programme will be getting to spend even more time with the Blue Heeler as she takes her family on yet another adventure.
Disney Plus has confirmed the series will return in April with a new episode and its first-ever special, which will also be its longest ever episode at 28 minutes.
On Sunday 7th April, Ghostbucket will premiere, followed by special episode The Sign, which will premiere on Sunday 14th April.
Both episodes are penned by writer and creator Joe Brumm and directed by Richard Jeffery.
The episodes will air first in Australia and then rolled out globally the same day across Disney Plus, Disney Junior and Disney Channel in all other available regions (with the exception of China and New Zealand).
Bluey has proved to be a hit amongst fans, with viewers watching 1.5 billion minutes of the show on Disney Plus from 15th to 21st January.
Since launching in Australia in 2018, Bluey has garnered millions of fans around the world as it follows the titular character, a "loveable and inexhaustible" Blue Heeler dog who lives with her mum, dad and little sister, Bingo.
The exciting Bluey news doesn't stop there, following the recent announcement of a new spin-off series, with a truly star-studded line-up.
First up were Kylie and Dannii Minogue, whose episode aired on Monday 12th February. Other famous voices who will feature in the coming months include Suranne Jones, Rob Delaney and Romesh Ranganathan.
