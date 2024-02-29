It's not just new films you'll get access to but a whole host of new series and an impressive library of top-tier content. Among their offerings are the highly anticipated Shōgun, which was added to Disney Plus this week, and one for the Swifties, with Taylor Swift's Eras Tour available to watch from mid-March.

Newer films like The Creator and The Marvels are already available to stream, as well as award-winning series including The Bear and Welcome to Wrexham. That's not to mention the whole Marvel Cinematic Universe, all the Star Wars films, and animated classics like Toy Story, as well as a dedicated kids section.

In total, you'll be able to watch over 500 films and 850 series with a Disney Plus subscription and all of this will cost you just £1.99 a month, for three months.

More like this

If this hasn't convinced you enough, you can see more of what Disney has to offer in our guide on what's new to Disney Plus this month. You can also explore the best movies on Disney Plus and best Disney Plus shows to watch right now.

Subscribe to Disney Plus for £1.99 a month

Want to know more about Disney Plus? Check out our guide to is Disney Plus is worth it?, how to set up Disney Plus parental controls and how much is Disney Plus?

What's the new UK Disney+ deal?

Shōgun is one of the newest offerings on Disney Plus. Disney Plus

For two weeks, Disney Plus are letting new and returning customers sign up for Disney Plus for £1.99 a month, for three months.

For this price you will get access to Disney Plus Standard with Ads. This will save you £9, compared to the regular monthly price of £4.99.

The deal will run for two weeks from today, Thursday 29th February, up until Thursday 14th March. After the three months, Disney Plus Standard with Ads will auto-renew at £4.99 a month, unless of course, you cancel before then.

Subscribe to Disney Plus for £1.99 a month

Advertisement

Want more streaming news and information? Check out our Netflix UK guide, best movies on Amazon Prime Video, and how to watch Paramount Plus in the UK.