Bluey star Melanie Zanetti previously told RadioTimes.com that its new episode the Sign will resonate with parents.

"I think Bluey is a show that's obviously made with an age group in mind, but it is for everyone, and this 28-minute episode is that more than ever," she explained. "I think there will be a lot of resonating happening for parents."

Elaborating, Zanetti continued: "I think in terms of parents having to put on a brave face and be what their children need, even if they might be having a tough time."

As the series continues to break barriers across the world, here's everything you need to know about the now-confirmed season 4 of Bluey.

Blue producer Sam Moor confirmed on BBC Radio 4's Today programme (via BBC News) that the series Bluey would be returning.

"No it is not the end for Bluey. I'm sure we have many more surprises in store for you," she said.

"We have more in store and we are thinking what would be next."

Given that the series has only just been confirmed to be returning, we wouldn't expect it back until 2025 - but we could be surprised with an earlier release!

What is the plot of Bluey season 4?

It isn't clear what the plot could entail, but creator Joe Brumm previously teased the possibility of ageing up some of the characters, which would no doubt encourage different kinds of storylines.

"It would be fascinating — and we get a lot of requests to age the characters up," Brumm told Deadline.

"It would completely change the show, but there would be something really sweet about bringing through the new younger characters and having Bluey and Bingo at that babysitting age. That would definitely make a bunch of fans very happy."

Season 3 of Bluey included a "range of home-based stories that reflect, in humorous and sometimes poignant detail, the usual and unexpected occurrences of everyday family life with relatable themes such as making dad a birthday breakfast, keeping promises, and getting one’s own bedroom".

Who is in the Bluey season 4 cast?

There have been no announcements to suggest that the voices of the Bluey characters will change for season 4, suggesting the current actors will return once more.

Currently, Australian musician and actor Dave McCormack voices Bluey's dad Bandit, while Melanie Zanetti voice's Bluey's mother Chilli, alongside a host of other returning stars.

Is there a trailer for Bluey season 4?

Not yet. Given the news of season 4 has just been announced, it's likely filming hasn't yet begun. We'll be sure to update this page once a trailer is released.

