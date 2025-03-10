The 90-second clip dives into Bandit's professional life and offers fans a chance to see Bandit in a whole new light.

The clip was initially released on Bluey's Facebook page three years ago just for Australian followers, but as Bandit's popularity has risen, BBC Studios Digital Brands has now made Archaeology available to watch on the Official Bluey YouTube channel.

You can watch the clip below.

Bluey has proven to be hugely successful for audiences worldwide, with Nielsen Media Research revealing that the series was the number one most-watched series on streaming in 2024 among total viewers in the US, with nearly 56 billion minutes watched.

It is also the number one kids show on CBeebies, iPlayer and Disney Plus in the UK.

There is plenty more from the Bluey gang to come, with BBC Studios and Ludo Studio recently announcing that a movie was in the works, expecting to make its way to the silver screen in 2027.

According to the film's synopsis, the move will "continue the adventures of Bluey, a lovable, inexhaustible, blue heeler dog, who lives with her Mum, Dad and her little sister, Bingo".

Bluey. Ludo Studio/BBC

Joe Brumm, the series creator, said of the movie news: "I really enjoyed the experience of working with a longer format on The Sign in series 3, so going even further with a feature film feels like a natural extension of that.

"I’ve always thought Bluey deserved a theatrical movie. I want this to be an experiential event for the whole family to enjoy together.

"I’m excited to continue to partner with Cecilia Persson, Tom Fussell and the team at BBC Studios, and Dana Walden, Alan Bergman and Disney to bring this new Bluey story to the big screen."

