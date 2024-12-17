While fans will undoubtedly be excited for the new movie, you'll have to exercise a little bit of patience as it's not set to hit the silver screen till 2027.

The new film will be coming from BBC Studios and Walt Disney Studios, meaning that after its cinematic release, the Bluey film will then be available to stream on Disney Plus and on ABC iview and ABC Kids in Australia.

But what will the movie be about? Well, according to the film's official synopsis, it will "continue the adventures of Bluey, a lovable, inexhaustible, blue heeler dog, who lives with her Mum, Dad and her little sister, Bingo".

Bluey. Ludo Studio

The film will be written and directed by series creator Joe Brumm, who said of the announcement of the movie: "I really enjoyed the experience of working with a longer format on The Sign in Series 3, so going even further with a feature film feels like a natural extension of that.

"I’ve always thought Bluey deserved a theatrical movie. I want this to be an experiential event for the whole family to enjoy together. I’m excited to continue to partner with Cecilia Persson, Tom Fussell and the team at BBC Studios, and Dana Walden, Alan Bergman and Disney to bring this new Bluey story to the big screen."

Read more:

Similarly, executive producers Charlie Aspinwall and Daley Pearson also said in a statement: "Over the past eight years, we’ve had the privilege of working alongside an extraordinary team of more than fifty artists and producers whose talent, dedication and creativity have shaped Bluey into the beloved series it is today.

"Their work has paved the way for this incredible opportunity to expand Bluey’s world onto the big screen. We’re excited to continue showing Queensland as a home for world-class talent and to share a new beautiful Bluey story by Joe Brumm with families around the world."

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Disney Entertainment co-chairs Alan Bergman and Dana Walden said that Bluey has united "families everywhere with its heartfelt stories of play, imagination and connection".

They continued: "We are so proud to expand upon our relationship with BBC Studios to bring the magic of ‘Bluey’ to the big screen — for real life! — and we are deeply grateful to Joe Brumm for creating a world that continues to inspire and delight families everywhere.”

As of now, we know that voice talent from the series including Melanie Zanetti and David McCormack will be featured and the score will be created by Joff Bush, who is also the composer on the series.

Richard Jeffrey, who has worked on Bluey seasons 1 to 3, will co-direct and Amber Naismith (Happy Feet, The Lego Movie) will serve as producer.

Bluey is available to stream on Disney Plus. Sign up to Disney Plus now for £4.99 per month or £79.90 for a full year.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.