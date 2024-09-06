The new minisodes have been written by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, and will be followed up by the release of a third and final batch later this year.

The minisodes will feature Bluey and Bingo's dad Bandit visiting the 'tattoo shop' where the kids give him some ink, everyone trying to sit back and listen to some relaxing music (except Unicorse) and Bluey and Bingo asking Nana to keep their block tower from falling until they come back.

Other minisodes will see Bandit using Bingo’s back as a typewriter to type a letter to the government, Bingo discovering a drum kit in the music shop, the mysterious case of people being tapped on the shoulder by someone who keeps vanishing and the kids making a whirlpool in the paddling pool.

The minisodes have followed the show's first ever special and longest ever episode The Sign, which saw huge viewing figures, being watched a whopping 10.4 million times globally in its first seven days of availability.

Chilli star Melanie Zanetti responded to calls for a film adaptation of the hit show earlier this year, telling RadioTimes.com: "I haven't heard anything, but I will do my best to bully Joe [Brumm, creator] into making one, because I think it would be really well received.

"Look, I'm just happy to do anything in the Bluey Heeler world. It's a joy to make."

