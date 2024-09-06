Bluey confirms new minisodes coming to Disney Plus next month
More minisodes will arrive in October.
After hit animated children's show Bluey released its first ever set of minisodes earlier this year, a release date has been announced for a new batch to drop.
The new set of seven minisodes will arrive on ABC iview in Australia on 4 October 2024, while fans in the UK and elsewhere around the world will get them on Disney Plus on 7th October.
The new minisodes have been written by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, and will be followed up by the release of a third and final batch later this year.
The minisodes will feature Bluey and Bingo's dad Bandit visiting the 'tattoo shop' where the kids give him some ink, everyone trying to sit back and listen to some relaxing music (except Unicorse) and Bluey and Bingo asking Nana to keep their block tower from falling until they come back.
Other minisodes will see Bandit using Bingo’s back as a typewriter to type a letter to the government, Bingo discovering a drum kit in the music shop, the mysterious case of people being tapped on the shoulder by someone who keeps vanishing and the kids making a whirlpool in the paddling pool.
More like this
Read more:
- Bluey fans thrilled as unexpected episode 'Surprise' drops
- Bluey star thinks extended episode The Sign will 'resonate' with parents
The minisodes have followed the show's first ever special and longest ever episode The Sign, which saw huge viewing figures, being watched a whopping 10.4 million times globally in its first seven days of availability.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Chilli star Melanie Zanetti responded to calls for a film adaptation of the hit show earlier this year, telling RadioTimes.com: "I haven't heard anything, but I will do my best to bully Joe [Brumm, creator] into making one, because I think it would be really well received.
"Look, I'm just happy to do anything in the Bluey Heeler world. It's a joy to make."
Bluey is available to stream on Disney Plus. Sign up to Disney Plus now for £4.99 per month or £79.90 for a full year.
Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.