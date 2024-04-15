The play, which has been described as Bluey as you've never seen it before, brings the Heelers to life through puppetry and original music and was nominated for Best Family Show at this year's Olivier Awards with Mastercard.

Prior to the ceremony, artistic director of Windmill Theatre and Bluey's Big Play director Rosemary Myers and producer Andrew Kay spoke exclusively to RadioTimes.com about why audiences of all ages keep tuning into the TV series and attending the show.

"It's real," said Kay. "That's the extraordinary thing about [Joe Brumm's] writing is that nothing is off the table. He will cover difficult topics: sadness, loss, all those things, in a children's show.

"So it's real. When we started this show in Madison Square Garden, it was amazing. We had grandparents, parents, uncles and children. The adults came just as much as the children."

While Bluey's Big Play missed out on the win, the TV series goes from strength to strength, as it recently released its longest episode to date.

The Sign, which was released on the day of the Oliviers, featured "the wedding of the year" – and "more than retains" its appeal to older audiences, according to actor Melanie Zanetti (who voices Bluey's mother Chilli).

"I think Bluey is a show that's obviously made with an age group in mind, but it is for everyone, and this 28-minute episode is that more than ever," she told RadioTimes.com. "I think there will be a lot of resonating happening for parents.

"I think that's such an incredible act of service – a juggling act that parents are doing all the time. And I think we see a bit of that in this 28-minute episode."

Bluey is available to stream on Disney Plus. You can buy UK tour tickets to see Bluey's Big Play at Ticketmaster.

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.