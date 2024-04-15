The biggest winner by far was Sunset Boulevard, which took home seven wins including Best Actress and Actor in a Musical (Nicole Scherzinger and Tom Francis, respectively), Best Musical Revival and Best Director. The production, which follows Norma Desmond determined for a second shot at fame, will be transferring to Broadway later this year.

It was also a night of glory for Stranger Things: The First Shadow. The stage adaptation of the hit Netflix series was named Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play.

Additional winners included Operation Mincemeat, Mark Gatiss, Sarah Snook and Haydn Gwynne, who received a posthumous award for Best Supporting Actress.

You can find the full list of winners – along with all the other nominees – below, and you can also check out our list of the best West End shows, musicals and plays here.

Olivier Awards winners 2024

Noël Coward Award for Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play

Stranger Things: The First Shadow by Kate Trefry at the Phoenix Theatre - WINNER

Accidental Death of an Anarchist by Dario Fo & Franca Rame, adapted by Tom Basden at the Lyric Hammersmith & Theatre Royal Haymarket

Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends, music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim at the Gielgud Theatre

Vardy V Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial, adapted by Liv Hennessy at the Ambassadors Theatre

Best Family Show

Dinosaur World Live by Derek Bond at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre - WINNER

Bluey's Big Play by Joe Brumm at Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall

The House with Chicken Legs, book by Sophie Anderson, adapted by Oliver Lansley at Southbank Centre's Queen Elizabeth Hall

The Smeds and the Smoos, book by Julia Donaldson & Axel Scheffler, adapted by Tall Stories at the Lyric Theatre

Gillian Lynne Award for Best Theatre Choreographer

Fabian Aloise for Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre

Arlene Phillips with James Cousins for Guys & Dolls at the Bridge Theatre - WINNER

Ellen Kane & Hannes Langolf for Dear England at the National Theatre – Olivier & Prince Edward Theatre

Mark Smith for The Little Big Things at @sohoplace

Susan Stroman for Crazy For You at the Gillian Lynne Theatre

Dame Arlene Phillips and James Cousins, winners of the Best Theatre Choreography award for Guys & Dolls. Joanne Davidson

Bunny Christie & Deborah Andrews for Guys & Dolls at the Bridge Theatre

Ryan Dawson Laight for La Cage Aux Folles at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

Marg Horwell for The Picture Of Dorian Gray at the Theatre Royal Haymarket - WINNER

Hugh Durrant for Peter Pan at The London Palladium

Cunard Best Revival

The Effect by Lucy Prebble at the National Theatre – Lyttelton

Macbeth by William Shakespeare at the Donmar Warehouse

Vanya by Anton Chekhov, adapted by Simon Stephens at the Duke Of York's Theatre - WINNER

Shirley Valentine by Willy Russell at the Duke Of York's Theatre

Best Musical Revival

Sunset Boulevard, music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics & book by Don Black & Christopher Hampton at the Savoy Theatre - WINNER

Groundhog Day, music & lyrics by Tim Minchin, book by Danny Rubin at The Old Vic

Guys & Dolls, music & lyrics by Frank Loesser, book by Jo Swerling & Abe Burrows at the Bridge Theatre

Hadestown, music, lyrics & book by Anaïs Mitchell at the Lyric Theatre

d&b audiotechnik Award for Best Sound Design

Paul Arditti for Stranger Things: The First Shadow at the Phoenix Theatre

Adam Fisher for Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre - WINNER

Dan Balfour & Tom Gibbons for Dear England at the National Theatre – Olivier & Prince Edward Theatre

Gareth Fry for Macbeth at the Donmar Warehouse

Outstanding Musical Contribution

Alan Williams for Musical Supervision & Musical Direction for Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre - WINNER

Tom Brady for Musical Supervision & Arrangements and Charlie Rosen for Orchestrations for Guys & Dolls at the Bridge Theatre

Matt Brind for Musical Supervision, Arrangements & Orchestrations for Just For One Day at The Old Vic

Steve Sidwell for Orchestrations & Joe Bunker for Musical Direction for Operation Mincemeat at the Fortune Theatre

Best actor in a supporting role



Will Close for Dear England at the National Theatre – Olivier and Prince Edward Theatre - WINNER

Paul Hilton for An Enemy of the People at the Duke of York's Theatre

Giles Terera for Clyde's at the Donmar Warehouse

Luke Thompson for A Little Life at the Harold Pinter Theatre & Savoy Theatre

Zubin Varla for A Little Life at the Harold Pinter Theatre & Savoy Theatre

Will Close, winner of the Best Actor in a Supporting Role award for Dear England. Joanne Davidson

Best actress in a supporting role



Lorraine Ashbourne for Till the Stars Come Down at the National Theatre – Dorfman

Priyanga Burford for An Enemy of the People at the Duke of York's Theatre

Haydn Gwynne for When Winston Went to War With the Wireless at the Donmar Warehouse - WINNER

Gina McKee for Dear England at the National Theatre – Olivier

Tanya Reynolds for A Mirror at the Almeida Theatre and Trafalgar Theatre

Blue-i Theatre Technology Award for Best Set Design

Miriam Buether for Set Design and 59 Productions for video design for Stranger Things: The First Shadow at the Phoenix Theatre - WINNER

Bunny Christie for set design for Guys and Dolls at the Bridge Theatre

Es Devlin for set design and Ash J Woodward for video design for Dear England at the National Theatre – Olivier and Prince Edward Theatre

Soutra Gilmour for set design and Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom for video design for Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre

White Light Award for Best Lighting Design

Jon Clark for Dear England at the National Theatre – Olivier and Prince Edward Theatre

Jon Clark for Stranger Things: The First Shadow at the Phoenix Theatre

Paule Constable for Guys and Dolls at the Bridge Theatre

Jack Knowles for Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre - WINNER

Best actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical



Grace Hodgett Young for Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre

Zoë Roberts for Operation Mincemeat at the Fortune Theatre

Amy Trigg for The Little Big Things at @sohoplace - WINNER

Eleanor Worthington-Cox for Next to Normal at the Donmar Warehouse

Best actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical



Jak Malone for Operation Mincemeat at the Fortune Theatre - WINNER

Cedric Neal for Guys and Dolls at the Bridge Theatre

David Thaxton for Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre

Jack Wolfe for Next to Normal at the Donmar Warehouse

TAIT Award for Best New Opera Production

Blue by the English National Opera at the London Coliseum

Innocence by the Royal Opera at the Royal Opera House - WINNER

Picture a Day Like This by the Royal Opera at the Royal Opera House – Linbury theatre

The Rhinegold by the English National Opera at the London Coliseum

Outstanding Achievement in Opera

Antonio Pappano for his role as Musical Director of the Royal Opera House - WINNER

Belarus Free Theatre Company for King Stakh’s Wild Hunt at the Barbican theatre

Marina Abramović for her concept and design of 7 Deaths of Maria Callas at the London Coliseum

Best Actor in a Musical

David Cumming for Operation Mincemeat at the Fortune Theatre

Tom Francis for Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre - WINNER

Daniel Mays for Guys and Dolls at the Bridge Theatre

Charlie Stemp for Crazy for You at the Gillian Lynne Theatre

Best Actress in a Musical

Natasha Hodgson for Operation Mincemeat at the Fortune Theatre

Caissie Levy for Next to Normal at the Donmar Warehouse

Nicole Scherzinger for Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre - winner

Marisha Wallace for Guys and Dolls at the Bridge Theatre

Tom Francis and Nicole Scherzinger, winners of Best Actor and Best Actress in a Musical for their performances in Sunset Boulevard Joanne Davidson

Best New Dance Production

Broken Chord by Gregory Maqoma and Thuthuka Sibisi at Sadler's Wells

The Rite of Spring by Seeta Patel at Sadler's Wells

La Ruta by Gabriela Carrizo, part of Nederlands Dans Theater – NDT 1 at Sadler's Wells - WINNER

Time Spell by Michelle Dorrance, Jillian Meyers and Tiler Peck, part of Turn It Out With Tiler Peck and Friends at Sadler's Wells

Outstanding Achievement in Dance

Isabela Coracy for her performance in NINA: By Whatever Means, part of Ballet Black: Pioneers at the Barbican Theatre - WINNER

Jonzi D for his artistic direction of Breakin' Convention 2023 International festival of hip-hop Dance Theatre at Sadler's Wells

Rhiannon Faith for her community focused conception of Lay Down Your Burdens at The Pit at Barbican

Unusual Rigging Award for Outstanding Achievement in Affiliate Theatre

Blue Mist by Mohamed-Zain Dada at the Jerwood Theatre Upstairs at the Royal Court Theatre

A Playlist for The Revolution by AJ Yi at the Bush Theatre

Sleepova by Matilda Feyişayo at the Bush Theatre - WINNER

The Swell by Isley Lynn at the Orange Tree Theatre

The Time Machine: A Comedy by Steven Canny and John Nicholson at the Park Theatre

Sir Peter Hall Award for Best Director

Stephen Daldry and Justin Martin for Stranger Things: The First Shadow at the Phoenix Theatre

Rupert Goold for Dear England at the National Theatre – Olivier and Prince Edward Theatre

Jamie Lloyd for Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre - WINNER

Sam Mendes for The Motive and the Cue at the National Theatre – Lyttelton and Noël Coward Theatre

Best Actress

Laura Donnelly for The Hills of California at the Harold Pinter Theatre

Sophie Okonedo for Medea at @sohoplace

Sarah Jessica Parker for Plaza Suite at the Savoy Theatre

Sheridan Smith for Shirley Valentine at the Duke of York's Theatre

Sarah Snook for The Picture of Dorian Gray at the Theatre Royal Haymarket - WINNER

Best Actor

Joseph Fiennes for Dear England at the National Theatre – Olivier and Prince Edward Theatre

Mark Gatiss for The Motive and the Cue at the National Theatre – Lyttelton and Noël Coward Theatre - WINNER

James Norton for A Little Life at the Harold Pinter theatre & Savoy Theatre

Andrew Scott for Vanya at the Duke of York's Theatre

David Tennant for Macbeth at the Donmar Warehouse

The Londoner Award for Best New Play

Dear England by James Graham at the National Theatre – Olivier and Prince Edward Theatre - WINNER

The Hills of California by Jez Butterworth at the Harold Pinter Theatre

The Motive and the Cue by Jack Thorne at the National Theatre – Lyttelton and Noël Coward Theatre

Till the Stars Come Down by Beth Steel at the National Theatre – Dorfman

Mastercard Best New Musical

The Little Big Things, music by Nick Butcher, lyrics by Nick Butcher and Tom Ling, book by Joe White at @sohoplace Next to Normal, music by Tom Kitt, book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey at the Donmar Warehouse Operation Mincemeat, music, lyrics and book by David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts at the Fortune Theatre WINNER



A Strange Loop, music, lyrics and book by Michael R Jackson at the Barbican Theatre

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Olivier Awards took place on Sunday 14th April 2024 at the Royal Albert Hall.

Advertisement

Visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.