The first season premiered in February of last year, surprising some viewers by leaning more into drama than outright comedy, in spite of the title which arguably suggests otherwise.

The next chapter in Sophie's life will be revealed when Funny Woman returns for season 2 on Friday 6th September 2024, airing on Sky Max and streaming on NOW.

Season 2 clocks in slightly shorter than the first at four episodes rather than six.

Never-before-seen images show Arterton and co-star Arsher Ali back in action as Sophie and her love interest, Dennis Mahindra, respectively.

The synopsis reads: "The second series finds Sophie on a high. She is the nation’s favourite TV comedy star; she’s got a group of good friends and her romance with Dennis is full of promise.

"But trouble is just around the corner: Dennis's divorce will take three years, Sophie’s new sitcom flops and she uncovers a devastating family secret.

Gemma Arterton stars in Funny Woman. Sky

"Sophie escapes the turmoil by taking a leading role in a film opposite a glamorous French movie heartthrob. The film is a hit and Sophie’s slick new US agent offers her a fresh start in Hollywood.

"But Sophie returns to London, determined to get the gang back together and to create a new show which reflects her real life and challenges outdated cultural conventions."

Arsher Ali and Gemma Arterton star in Funny Woman. Sky

Man Down, GameFace and Taskmaster star Roisin Conaty is one of several new cast members debuting in season 2, seen below opposite Arterton's Sophie Straw in what appears to be a scene from her TV sitcom.

Other additions to the show include Steve Zissis (The Changeling), Marcus Rutherford (The Wheel of Time), Tim Key (This Time with Alan Partridge) and Gemma Whelan (The Tower).

Viewers can also look forward to seeing Rory Keenan (Somewhere Boy), Lydia Wilson (About Time), Lydia Leonard (The Crown), Jack Docherty (Scot Squad) and Josie Lawrence (Father Brown) join the series.

Roisin Conaty and Gemma Arterton star in Funny Woman. Sky

It won't all be new faces, however, with season 1 favourites David Threlfall (Shameless), Rosie Cavaliero (Code 404), Alexa Davies (COBRA), Matthew Beard (Vienna Blood), Leo Bill (Becoming Elizabeth), Clare-Hope Ashitey (Top Boy), Alistair Petrie (Sex Education), Olivia Williams (The Father), Emily Bevan (The Full Monty) and Doon Mackichan (Good Omens) returning.

Funny Woman season 2 premieres on Friday 6th September 2024 on Sky Max and NOW.

