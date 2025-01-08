Kudrow previously revealed that Perry had given her the prop as a wrap gift because he found it funny that she had once thought it was a working clock while filming a scene.

However, it is only recently that Kudrow found the note inside it, which she revealed while appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show.

She said: "Matthew gave that to me at the end of our last episode. I had recently found the note that he had in it for me. I hadn't opened it up or looked inside of it. But yeah, he did. He had a note in there and I forgot about it."

She chose not to reveal what Perry had written on the note, but as Barrymore said "timing is everything", Kudrow echoed the same sentiment.

Kudrow revealed last year that she was rewatching Friends in honour of Perry, saying that she had previously been unable to watch it because "it's too embarrassing to watch yourself," but that "if I make it about Matthew, then that's OK".

More recently, she revealed a moment which she found "really touching" during her rewatch was when Phoebe got married to Mike in the show's final season.

She said: "When Phoebe got married, and she’s walking down the aisle and has this huge smile on her face, I teared up because she was so happy.

"She was so just, like, honestly happy, and it was just — I don’t know. It was really touching to me. Like, she deserves to be this happy."

