"Honestly, I wasn't able to watch it because it's too embarrassing to watch yourself," she said. "But if I make it about Matthew, then that's OK.

"And it's just celebrating how hilarious he was – and that is what I want to remember [about him]."

Kudrow added that watching the show now has given her a new appreciation for the comedic talents of all her fellow cast members and said that she often found herself "laughing out loud" during episodes.

"I'm blown away by Courteney Cox. I'm blown away by Jen. Matthew, obviously, is just uniquely hilarious. No one ever knew that cadence or comedic rhythm before him. Matt LeBlanc is hilarious. And David Schwimmer, too. Sometimes I even laugh at what I've done," she said.

Speaking about her memories of working with Perry on the show, she continued: "You're just laughing all day long, basically, in between the scenes, because these are funny people.

"And especially someone like Matthew, whose goal was, 'How many laughs can I get in real life every day?' So we were always laughing so hard, tears were flying out of our faces."

Earlier this month, Jennifer Aniston was seen getting visibly emotional while discussing Friends during an interview with Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson as part of Variety's Actors on Actors series.

Asked what it feels like to watch the series now, she explained: "I'm sorry, I just started thinking about..." before clarifying: "I'm OK. It's happy tears."

Friends is now streaming on Netflix.

