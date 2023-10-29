Matthew Perry – Friends' Chandler Bing star – dies, aged 54
The actor was found dead at his home in Los Angeles.
Published: Sunday, 29 October 2023 at 9:25 am
Matthew Perry – best known for playing Chandler Bing in the hit sitcom Friends – has died at the age of 54.
Advertisement
The actor was found dead at his home in Los Angeles following an apparent drowning, his representative told NBC News.
As first reported by TMZ, law enforcement sources have stated that there was no sign of foul play and an official cause of death is yet to be confirmed.
Perry became a household name following his role in the much-loved comedy series, where he starred alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc.
Advertisement
More to follow.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement