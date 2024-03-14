Morrison noted that Perry was happy before his death, stating: "He said so, and he hadn’t said that for a long time. It’s a source of comfort, but also, he didn’t get to have his third act, and that’s not fair.

"And as he said himself, 'If I suddenly died, people would be shocked, but not too many people would be surprised.' And he was right."

Morrison also revealed that Perry had grown closer with his mother towards the end of his life, and that his passing had been particularly tough for her to deal with.

Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing in Friends Reisig & Taylor/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

He said: "There’s some new aspect of it that assaults your brain, and it’s not easy, especially for his mom.

"I don’t think I’m giving away too much if I say that toward the end of his life, they were closer than I had seen them for decades, and texting each other constantly and him sharing things with her that most middle-aged men don’t share with their mothers."

Perry died in October 2023, with friends, co-star and fans paying tribute to him in the days, weeks and months that have followed.

The star was paid tribute to during the Emmy Awards and the Oscars. There was no tribute at the BAFTA Film Awards, but it has been announced that this is because his tribute will feature at the BAFTA TV Awards in May.

Ahead of personal statements from each of them being released, Perry's Friends co-stars issued a joint statement following news of his death, saying they were "utterly devastated".

The statement continued: "We were more than just castmates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.

"In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

