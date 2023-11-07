She told TMZ that she had been hired to play a Las Vegas hotel worker who strikes up a rapport with Chandler Bing (Perry), following his argument with Monica (Courteney Cox) over her meeting up with ex-boyfriend Richard (Tom Selleck).

Fans will remember that, in the episode, the couple quickly reconcile and even consider a spontaneous wedding that same night, only to discover that a drunken Ross and Rachel have beaten them to the punch.

However, according to Cash, the original draft saw the disgruntled Chandler spend a night with a hotel staff member, which would have had serious ramifications for his relationship with Monica.

"I came in as a guest star and I was super excited," said Cash. "Initially in our script, Chandler goes up to the hotel room, orders room service and I bring it up [to him] as a hotel worker.

"We end up talking and laughing and connecting and Chandler ends up cheating on Monica with my character."

She continued: "We had rehearsed it and everything. The day before we were shooting in front of a live audience, I was told that Perry went to the writers and said the audience would never forgive [Chandler] for cheating on Monica.

"He was probably right! That would've changed possibly the course of the show and his character."

Perry's strong feelings about the direction of his role led to the storyline being cut, said Cash, with Monica and Chandler going on to marry and adopt twins.

The inclusion of this storyline would also have been perhaps too similar to the way Ross and Rachel first broke up, except with less ambiguity about blame due to the fact Monica and Chandler were not "on a break".

RadioTimes.com has reached out to Warner Bros for confirmation and comment.

After Perry died, the studio said: "We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry. Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros Television Group family.

"The impact of his comedic genius was felt worldwide, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans."

