Tributes poured in for the actor from those who worked with him over the course of his career, including Maggie Wheeler, who played Perry's on-screen girlfriend Janice, and Morgan Fairchild, who played Chandler's mother Nora Bing.

And now, Perry's main co-stars have issued an emotional statement in which they said they are "utterly devastated" by his death.

David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Jennifer Aniston wrote: "We were more than just castmates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."

They added: "In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani and David Schwimmer as Ross Geller in Friends. Danny Feld/NBCU Photo Bank

Perry starred alongside LeBlanc, Schwimmer, Aniston, Cox and Kudrow in the hit sitcom for 10 years, as it became one of the most beloved sitcoms ever made and won a string of awards.

Warner Bros Television Group, Friends's production company, also shared in a statement following the sad news: "We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry.

"Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros Television Group family.

"The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones and all of his devoted fans."

Over the course of his career, Perry also starred in a number of movies, including 17 Again, The Whole Nine Yards and Fools Rush In.