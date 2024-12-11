Friends star Lisa Kudrow reveals joyful scene which made her tear up watching
The Phoebe Buffay star has recently been watching some episodes for the first time.
Lisa Kudrow has revealed that she teared up watching Phoebe's wedding on Friends – explaining that the scene in which her character walked down the aisle was "really touching".
Kudrow made the comments on an episode of the Dinner’s On Me podcast with Jesse Tyler Ferguson, in which she revealed that there are still many episodes of the beloved sitcom she's never watched all these years later.
But speaking of Pheobe's marriage to Paul Rudd's Mike Hannigan – which happens during the show's final season – the star admitted it had had a big emotional impact on her.
"When Phoebe got married, and she’s walking down the aisle and has this huge smile on her face, I teared up because she was so happy," she said.
"She was so just, like, honestly happy, and it was just — I don’t know. It was really touching to me. Like, she deserves to be this happy."
Earlier in the year, Kudrow has revealed that she was rewatching parts of the show to remember Matthew Perry, following her co-star's tragic death last year.
"Honestly, I wasn't able to watch it because it's too embarrassing to watch yourself," she told The Hollywood Reporter in June. "But if I make it about Matthew, then that's OK.
"And it's just celebrating how hilarious he was – and that is what I want to remember [about him]."
Friends is now streaming on Netflix.
