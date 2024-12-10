"I wish I’d written all of Steven's – and if ever I'm thanked on the street, I did," Davies says, prompting a cackle from Moffat. "I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve got, 'I love those Weeping Angels…' 'I know… aren’t I brilliant?'

He adds: "I love all your specials, but I think [2010 episode] A Christmas Carol is a majestic piece of work for that moment of Michael Gambon realising that he is seeing his future self.

"It's an absolutely astonishing piece of drama, full stop – never mind Doctor Who, never mind fantasy, never mind the original Christmas Carol. What a piece of work that is, I love that."

Doctor Who: A Christmas Carol. BBC

Moffat responds: "I think my favourite episode for a very long time was your first one, The Christmas Invasion [in 2005].

"I was wondering what Christmas was going to be like for Doctor Who and I thought it was perfect. I was nervous about the fact that the Doctor wasn't going to turn up for ages but I thought it was brilliant.

"It was the moment at which you realise, 'No, it’s back for good.' The regeneration has worked, and it was not a guarantee back then at all."

"Remember when David Tennant was unknown?" Davies muses. "What a world."

David Tennant and Billie Piper in The Christmas Invasion. BBC

Teasing this year's Christmas special, Moffat says we can look forward to "the solution to the longest-standing mystery in, not only the Doctor Who universe, but the universe as a whole. The Doctor will tell you the answer to that question you've been asking since you were a small child."

"Unless you spend your life in Premier Inns," Davies quips.

Joy to the World will star Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor alongside Nicola Coughlan as Joy, and will follow a hotel that gets hold of time travel, selling stays across history.

The first-look images recently released of the episode show the Doctor preparing to battle an old enemy.

Doctor Who: Joy to the World will air on Wednesday 25th December on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 5:10pm. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

