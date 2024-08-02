The actor spoke to RadioTimes.com during a launch event for ITV1 sitcom Piglets, where he plays an eccentric superintendent tasked with training a group of hapless young recruits.

On Dick Turpin season 2, he said: "That’s about to happen, but I’ve been assured I’ll be in it a lot more, so we’ll see. I’ve had a chat with the writers and they’re very, very good and very open to suggestions.

"We’re going to have a look at the first three episodes shortly – way ahead of time, which is good. A bit of time to think about it. It’s good fun to do."

Dick spent much of the first season trying to gain the respect of his distant, stoic father, who would have preferred him to enter the family business as a butcher – a career path that Dick's strict veganism rendered impossible.

An expanded role could mean further exploration of this father-son dynamic, and perhaps more enthusiasm from John for Dick's surprising choice of vocation: highway robber and vigilante.

No official casting has been announced for season 2, but its expected that the key players from the first will return, including Duayne Boachie (Honesty), Ellie White (Nell) and Marc Wootton (Moose) as the core members of Dick's up-and-coming gang.

Young actor Kiri Flaherty had a supporting role as pub landlady Little Karen, People Just Do Nothing's Asim Chaudhry co-starred as inept warlock Craig, while Tamsin Greig and Hugh Bonneville played villainous Lady Helen and her accomplice, Jonathan.

At the season 1 launch event, Fielding described the show as "a return to British comedy in line with Monty Python, Spike Milligan, Peter Cook, Dudley Moore, Vic Reeves, Chris Morris" and a turn away from the more naturalistic stylings of The Office.

He clarified: "Obviously, The Office is amazing and I love The Office, but I guess that spawned millions of other shows that were like that – very real and awkward. And this is much more visual and whimsical and joyful."

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.