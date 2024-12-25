Fans wept as Alison said her goodbyes to the ghosts that had become like family to her – and co-creators Baynton and Howe-Douglas were among those feeling teary as the finale was broadcast.

"I feel like we were still coming to terms with it to some extent ourselves, in a weird way," said Baynton, who plays poet Thomas Thorne in the series.

"So when the episode aired, there was a moment of finality about it."

He continued: "It was quite strange to be with family at Christmas and experiencing something quite emotional. I sort of wanted to disappear and have a little cry.

"We were connected through WhatsApp, thankfully, but I felt like I kind of needed to be with the guys. It was, for want of a better phrase, the final nail in the coffin. It was like, 'Wow, this is it. This is definitely it – we did it.'"

Baynton added: "We just put all of the love and care that we could into it, and it’s gratifying that people liked it."

Howe-Douglas, who plays the highly-strung Lady Button in the sitcom, also admitted to feeling emotional as the final episode aired, bravely choosing to "watch it with the nation" when it aired at 7:45pm on Christmas Day.

She explained: "I'd obviously seen it, but I hadn't seen it with all of its bells and whistles – and I wanted to watch it live with everyone. Well, I cried. I did. I cried, I'll admit.

Ghosts 2023 Christmas special. BBC/Monumental/Guido Mandozzi

"And I cried because it felt like that was genuinely it now. Once everybody else had seen it, it was the end. It's just a really emotional thing to have experienced, I think."

Howe-Douglas continued: "We were so privileged for what we were able to achieve and also the love that the show was given. I feel very privileged to have been in it and been part of something that people loved so much.

"And to have a slot on Christmas Day – I'm not sure if we'll ever have that ever again. So, yeah, there was a lot of emotion tied into that... [it was] a special time."

The creative team behind Ghosts have produced two books since the show ended – in-universe compilation The Button House Archives and behind-the-scenes companion Brought to Life – and intend to work with one another again.

However, precisely what their next collaboration will look like remains a mystery for now.

Ghosts is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

