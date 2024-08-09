She will be joining the likes of the previously announced Chris McCausland, JB Gill, Wynne Evans, Toyah Willcox, Dr Punam Krishan, Tasha Ghouri and Pete Wicks.

Montell will be swapping out her sports gear for some dancing shoes, but lets get to know her some more. Read on for everything you need to know about the Strictly Come Dancing 2024 contestant.

Who is Montell Douglas?

Fire.

Age: 38

Job: Olympian

Instagram: @montytrackstar

Montell Douglas is a multisport Olympian who has competed in both sprinting and bobsledding. The 38-year-old once held the record for the 100 metres at 11.05 seconds and has competed in both the Summer and Winter Olympics.

In 2008, she competed in the Summer Olympics as a sprinter and was a finalist as part of a team in the 4x100 metres relay. She then was selected for the 2022 Winter Olympics after taking up bobsledding in 2016.

In 2023, it was announced she would be a Gladiator on the show's BBC revival and her nickname would be Fire.

What has Montell Douglas said about joining Strictly 2024?

Speaking about joining, Montell Douglas said: "Strictly ARE YOU READY, Fire is here to light up the Ballroom. Wow, I am so honoured to have been asked to do the show. It is such an amazing thing to be a part of and I can’t wait to get started.

"Hopefully, a few of my Gladiator moves will come in handy with the Tango or Paso Doble!"

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer this Autumn.

