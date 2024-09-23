He said in the video: "I thought I'd give a little update. As you can see, my arm is in a sling, and that's because at the weekend my car broke down at the side of the motorway. I had my little boy in the car, so I wanted to change the tyre as quickly as I possibly could, to make sure we were safe.

"And in the process of hurrying to get the wheel off as quickly as I possibly could, because there was a big wheel on my big car, I managed to damage my shoulder and arm a little bit.

"I'm not quite sure how or what, but it's been quite painful, although a little better this morning. So I'm on my way up to London, to Harley Street to get a scan done, and to get some top medical advice. But I am heading to training afterwards so I can learn the steps of my next dance."

Knowles went on to reveal that he would be seen by fans on It Takes Two later today, at which point he said he hopes to "have more information and be able to update you".

He added that he would keep fans "posted during the course of the day anyway", before concluding: "Not ideal, but I'm convinced not something that is going to stop me dancing this weekend."

RadioTimes.com understands that Knowles will be assessed by a Strictly Come Dancing physiotherapist before performing, and has reached out to Knowles's representatives for comment.

Read more:

Nick Knowles and his partner Luba Mushtuk scored 18 during Saturday's first live show of this year's Strictly season, meaning they ranked 12th on the leaderboard with their Jive to We Built This City by Starship.

The leaderboard was topped by JB Gill and his partner Amy Dowden, with their Waltz to When I Need You by Leo Sayer scoring 31 points.

Strictly Come Dancing continues every Saturday evening.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.