Knowles revealed the news in an update with partner Luba Mushtuk on social media, posting a video in which he said: "So, just an update because – look how excited my dance partner is – because we have been given clearance to dance on Saturday.

"It's [been] a very interesting couple of days, full of scans and physios and people helping me. Everyone's been amazing. Thank you for all your messages of support. We'll see you on Saturday where we'll be dancing..."

Mushtuk then announced their dance would be an "American Smooth Foxtrot to Parklife", with Knowles adding: "By Blur."

More like this

The news was also confirmed on Thursday's edition of Strictly companion show It Takes Two, with Janette Manrara announcing: "Earlier this week Nick Knowles revealed he was injured while changing his car tyre, and wasn't sure he was going to be able to dance on Saturday.

"We have an update, that Nick has been back training with Luba, and will be dancing the American Smooth this weekend. Yes! Great news, we can't wait to see it! But next time - don't change a tyre yourself, Nick, get some help."

Ahead of this season of Strictly kicking off, Knowles was full of positivity when speaking about his experience in training, when asked how the addition of chaperones in training rooms for this season had affected things.

Read more:

"The thing is, for us, we're only just starting our journey now, so this relationship with the team, this is all we know," he explained.

"All I can say from my point of view is we are being so looked after in terms of our dance partners, the management. We've got psychological support if we need to talk to anybody at any stage, we've got physios to look after us.

"So from our point of view, it's an amazing experience."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Strictly Come Dancing continues every Saturday evening.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.