Nick Knowles praises Strictly partner Luba as he confirms decision for Saturday
Knowles suffered an injury while changing a car tyre earlier this week.
Fans were left crossing their fingers and hoping for the best earlier this week, when Strictly Come Dancing's Nick Knowles revealed he had injured his arm and shoulder while changing a car tyre, and wasn't sure whether he's been able to compete in this week's episode.
Thankfully, it has now been confirmed that Knowles has been given the all-clear, no longer has his arm in a sling, and will be able to take to the dance floor on Saturday.
Knowles revealed the news in an update with partner Luba Mushtuk on social media, posting a video in which he said: "So, just an update because – look how excited my dance partner is – because we have been given clearance to dance on Saturday.
"It's [been] a very interesting couple of days, full of scans and physios and people helping me. Everyone's been amazing. Thank you for all your messages of support. We'll see you on Saturday where we'll be dancing..."
Mushtuk then announced their dance would be an "American Smooth Foxtrot to Parklife", with Knowles adding: "By Blur."
The news was also confirmed on Thursday's edition of Strictly companion show It Takes Two, with Janette Manrara announcing: "Earlier this week Nick Knowles revealed he was injured while changing his car tyre, and wasn't sure he was going to be able to dance on Saturday.
"We have an update, that Nick has been back training with Luba, and will be dancing the American Smooth this weekend. Yes! Great news, we can't wait to see it! But next time - don't change a tyre yourself, Nick, get some help."
Ahead of this season of Strictly kicking off, Knowles was full of positivity when speaking about his experience in training, when asked how the addition of chaperones in training rooms for this season had affected things.
"The thing is, for us, we're only just starting our journey now, so this relationship with the team, this is all we know," he explained.
"All I can say from my point of view is we are being so looked after in terms of our dance partners, the management. We've got psychological support if we need to talk to anybody at any stage, we've got physios to look after us.
"So from our point of view, it's an amazing experience."
Strictly Come Dancing continues every Saturday evening.
