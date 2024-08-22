This accessibility option joins other implementations for previous years, including audio description and subtitling, meaning that more of the audience can get involved, vote and enjoy the action during the live Saturday night shows, the Sunday results shows, the launch episode, the Christmas special and the upcoming 20th anniversary programme.

Kate Phillips, director of unscripted at the BBC, said in a statement: "Strictly Come Dancing has always been at the forefront of inclusivity and representation, and I’m delighted that our 20th anniversary series will be the most accessible yet for our audience."

Johannes Radebe for Strictly Come Dancing. BBC/Guy Levy

Phillips continued: "Introducing live signing, alongside audio description and subtitling, means that there are more options than ever for the whole audience to come together to experience the glitz and glamour of our Saturday and Sunday night shows.

"This is a great launchpad for our exciting new BSL season next year, which will feature special programming and online resources shining a spotlight on the beautiful language of BSL."

The BBC's focus on British Sign Language continues next year with the launch of a BSL season, which aims to celebrate BSL and break down barriers.

This will feature content across BBC platforms, as well as online resources and material to help people learn to sign.

This year's celebrity line-up will include Chris McCausland, JB Gill, Wynne Evans, Toyah Willcox, Punam Krishan, Tasha Ghouri, Pete Wicks and Shayne Ward.

Also taking part are Sarah Hadland, Montell Douglas, Tom Dean, Jamie Borthwick, Nick Knowles, Sam Quek and Paul Merson.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer this autumn.

